Six pupils from primary schools in the Eastern Cape were hospitalised, and one was killed

this was after they bought snacks from a spaza shop and fell ill after eating them

South Africans called on citizens and members of the community not to buy snacks from spaza shops

Another child died from eating food believed to be bought from a spaza shop. Images: Shiraaz Mohamed/AFP via Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — South Africans were in an uproar after suspected food poisoning claimed the life of another child in the Eastern Cape.

1 die, 6 hospitalised after snack-eating

Six learners from Luzuko Primary School in Qonce were hospitalised on 31 October 2024 after they ate snacks bought from a spaza shop. They were rushed to a local clinic before they were transferred to a nearby hospital. A grade 4 pupil from Ngqika Primary died on the same day after she, too, ate snacks bought from spaza shops.

The Buffalo City Metropolitan announced that it will shut down 2000 noncompliant spaza shops in the area. The province's Department of Education cautioned community members to monitor what their children buy and eat.

Netizens furious

Below are some of the reactions on Facebook.

Tumie Mashiane said:

"And still nothing gets done about the spaza shops and vendors. It's business as usual."

Samuel Mph Kunene said:

"Do we really have a caring government? I personally don't think so."

Johnny Nong said:

"They are killing us on purpose now."

Oupa Morapedi said:

"This is getting out of hand now. The government has to do something."

Tefo Tempo Potsane said:

"Let us start educating our kids. This is avoidable."

Page Mahlangu Ka Somakhawula said:

"Our condolences to the family. Surely this government is not protecting our children."

9-year-old girl dies in Alexandra

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a nine-year-old girl died in Alexandra after eating snacks from a shop.

Her death sparked tensions in the community after members of the community vandalised the tuckshop where she allegedly bought the snacks.

