Cops Appeal to Gauteng Community To Avoid Acting After Girl, 9, Dies From Suspected Poisoning
- Police are investigating an inquest after a nine-year-old girl child died from suspected food poisoning in Alexandra
- The child's mother and younger sibling were rushed to hospital for treatment after reporting chest and stomach pains
- Tensions escalated in the north Johannesburg township following the incident on Saturday night, 2 November
- Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News a joint multi-disciplinary probe was underway
ALEXANDRA — Gauteng police monitored the tense scenes outside a spaza shop in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg CBD, following the suspected food poisoning death of a child.
It comes after a mother and her two children consumed suspected tainted snacks on Saturday, 2 November 2024.
Cops ask for calm after Alex girl, 9, dies
One of the minors, who, according to the police information, is a nine-year-old girl, died. Their mother, Maria Molaudi, and her four-year-old son were reportedly taken to Edenvale Hospital.
Molaudi remained in critical condition on Sunday after they reported severe chest and stomach cramps at about 7pm the night before.
Meanwhile, enraged community members congregated at the spaza and vandalised the structure, tearing off its roof.
Briefly News understands the shop owner approached Alexanda police to open a malicious damage to property case.
Shops around the area remained closed amid an increasingly volatile situation. Police called for calm while investigating an inquest case.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News health experts would assist detectives in probing the incident.
"We have established a team of detectives, working with other experts, to investigate the death," said Nevhuhulwi.
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the current affairs Head of Desk at Briefly News. He was a news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za