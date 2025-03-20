South African actress Buntu Petse and her husband have announced the arrival of their bundle of joy

The doting couple and their baby now make them a family of three and they shared beautiful photos with their fans

Peeps including actresses and actors flooded their posts and wished them well on their journey

'Generations: The Legacy' actress Buntu Petse is now a mom. Image: buntu_p

Source: Instagram

The talented Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Petse has welcomed her first baby. The actress made a cute announcement on social media and shared some heartwarming family photos.

Buntu and hubby welcome bundle of joy

Taking to her Instagram, Buntu thanked her husband Londa Mav for giving her the blessing of a family. Now a family of three, Buntu shared adorable family photos with their little one and they are extremely cute.

"Then there were three. Thank you Sthandwa Sam for our little family," a smitten Buntu said. Expressing excitement over being a father, Londa also shared a few words on his Intsgaram post, "Superpower Unlocked. Thank you My Love for blessing me with the best gift life has to offer. A Life itself. I can’t wait for it ALL."

Buntu previously prepped for the arrival of her baby by hitting the gym. Buntu first showed off her baby bump at the National Film & TV Awards. She called this the best day of her life.

"WHAT A TIME. God continues to show his love through the spirit, smiles, and songs experienced that day. Thank you to EVERYONE who helped make it the best day of my life!"

Their family and friends continued to show them love and support as they transitioned into a life of parenthood.

Check out the cute family photos below:

Fans gush over Buntu and hubby's little one

Social media users, fans and some industry colleagues all gathered to shower Buntu and her husband with kind words as they embarked on a new journey.

_philisa said:

"Oh, my little Heart. Buntu?? You are going to make us all want to fall pregnant which is wrong because you are pregnant."

dineomoeketsi stated:

"Ag man. Congratulations guys."

gail_mabalane exclaimed:

"Congratulations mom and dad!"

tafire_deli stated:

"Aaaaaawwww madoda. Congrats guys."

therealqham exclaimed in awe:

"COMPLETELY AND UTTERLY OBSESSED!!! Congratulations zithandwa zam, what a BLESSING man!!!"

robynrossouw said:

"Hello little one!! May you and your family be blessed by God's favour for generations to come!"

six_nyamane lauded:

"Congratulations family."

sikelelwa_siks congrtulated:

"Aww congratulations mama!"

kgomotso_christopher shared:

"Congratulations to you and your family. So beautiful."

therealqham gushed:

"Yhooo, I am willing to write a caption for every single picture because WOW!! Congratulations bantase, what a beautiful little family you guys have created!"

