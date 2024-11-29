'Generations: The Legacy' Actress Mpume 'Six' Nyamane Weds in a Traditional Ceremony, Fans Laud Her
- Mpume 'Six' Nyamanemade the wonderful announcement that she recently got married in a traditional ceremony
- The television actress best for her role in Generations: The Legacy as Nozipho is officially off the market
- Mzansi gave the actress flowers and gushed over her, wishing her a wonderful marriage
Six ties the knot in traditional ceremony
Television star Mpume 'Six' Nyamane recently got married. The actress plays the role of Nozipho in Generations: The Legacy and she recently announced the good news.
On Instagram, the former Scandal! actress posted a video of her elders dressing her up as she prepared for her big day. In the video, she wept tears of joy; it was so wholesome.
Fans gush over Six's wedding video
Netizens, her fans, and colleagues all wished her well in her journey into wifehood.
sinazo_ndamase hailed:
"Ohhh Six Ntombi ❤️❤️❤️ you deserve it all!!! I am so happy for you. Congratulations Mommy."
didintle_khunou cried:
"Aww mama 😍🥹 Congratulations! May God continue to bless and protect your union ❤️"
veli_xulu stated:
"Aaaaaaah congratulations six this is beautiful!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you."
samelatyelbooi gushed:
"Halaaaaaala!!!!!! Congratulations, my darling!!!❤️"
darrenruu joked:
"I always knew your true home would be in Limpopo😂😂😂… Congratulations Mama."
apa.ghost shared:
"Six😮 Wow. Congratulations and all the best you deserve all the blessings."
zenandemfenyana lauded:
"Congratulations, my Sixie Pixie. I’m so happy for you!"
buntu_p said:
"Congratulations my Six!!❤️ nguwoo nguwoo!!"
madlomo2 gushed:
"Congratulations, my love! My Baby Six 😍 aaaaah my heart."
thee_mercyrebaonethebe shared:
"Heartiest Congratulations, baby girl. May God bless this union. Sending you all my love."
dr_nomadlozi congratulated:
"Congratulations, my sweetheart, you deserve everything beautiful."
akalondwe_amonge lauded:
"Congratulations to you, Six🌺 you deserve it all, mama."
