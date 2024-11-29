Mpume 'Six' Nyamanemade the wonderful announcement that she recently got married in a traditional ceremony

The television actress best for her role in Generations: The Legacy as Nozipho is officially off the market

Mzansi gave the actress flowers and gushed over her, wishing her a wonderful marriage

'Generations: The Legacy' star Mpume 'Six' Nyamane recently had her traditional ceremony. Image: @six_nyamane

Six ties the knot in traditional ceremony

Television star Mpume 'Six' Nyamane recently got married. The actress plays the role of Nozipho in Generations: The Legacy and she recently announced the good news.

On Instagram, the former Scandal! actress posted a video of her elders dressing her up as she prepared for her big day. In the video, she wept tears of joy; it was so wholesome.

Fans gush over Six's wedding video

Netizens, her fans, and colleagues all wished her well in her journey into wifehood.

sinazo_ndamase hailed:

"Ohhh Six Ntombi ❤️❤️❤️ you deserve it all!!! I am so happy for you. Congratulations Mommy."

didintle_khunou cried:

"Aww mama 😍🥹 Congratulations! May God continue to bless and protect your union ❤️"

veli_xulu stated:

"Aaaaaaah congratulations six this is beautiful!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you."

samelatyelbooi gushed:

"Halaaaaaala!!!!!! Congratulations, my darling!!!❤️"

darrenruu joked:

"I always knew your true home would be in Limpopo😂😂😂… Congratulations Mama."

apa.ghost shared:

"Six😮 Wow. Congratulations and all the best you deserve all the blessings."

zenandemfenyana lauded:

"Congratulations, my Sixie Pixie. I’m so happy for you!"

buntu_p said:

"Congratulations my Six!!❤️ nguwoo nguwoo!!"

madlomo2 gushed:

"Congratulations, my love! My Baby Six 😍 aaaaah my heart."

thee_mercyrebaonethebe shared:

"Heartiest Congratulations, baby girl. May God bless this union. Sending you all my love."

dr_nomadlozi congratulated:

"Congratulations, my sweetheart, you deserve everything beautiful."

akalondwe_amonge lauded:

"Congratulations to you, Six🌺 you deserve it all, mama."

