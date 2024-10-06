Kwesta was recently spotted with his life partner, Yolanda Vilakazi, when they attended Musa the Voice's wedding

The rapper and his wife looked stunning as a couple in a picture that made rounds on social media

Online users gushed over the couple after people got to see their matching outfits for the special occasion in Northwest

Kwesta and his wife were a sight for sore eyes on Musa the Voice's wedding day. The 'Ngud hitmaker was out and about with his bae Yolanda Vilakazi.

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, attended 'Idols SA' winner Musa The Voice's wedding in Northwest. Image: @yonessalvv

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper's snap with his wife delighted fans. Some online users discussed how scarce Kwesta is on the social scene.

Kwesta and wife at Musa the Voice's wedding

In a post shared by @MDNnewss, Kwesta matched with his wife when they attended a wedding in Mafikeng. The lovely couple wore matching Ndebele prints. Yolanda stunned in a figure-hugging dress, and Kestwa showed up a matching traditional-style cut shirt.

Kwesta were at Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene's wedding. Yolanda congratulated Musa on his union. See the photo below.

SA gushes over Kwesta and wife

Many people complimented Kwesta and his wife. People commented on the photo, and some wondered why they hardly saw Kwesta. Some joked about the rapper's romantic movie Piano Love.

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"They look so beautiful."

@Cheez_1011 wrote:

"She's keeping Kwesta locked up at the house, we haven't seen the bro in years."

@Dingswayo_N gushed:

"This is beautiful."

@youngblesstmoni said:

"Kwesta and Yolanda’s love story continues to inspire. Their presence at the wedding is a reminder that true love exists and flourishes."

@yoliswanko41 admired the married pair:

"Elegant couple, Kwesta and Yolanda, a perfect pair. Wishing you a lifetime of love and joy."

@sphiwejn1st applauded:

"Beautiful outfit."

@RossowUugulu declared:

"From a hater's point of view, it'll end in tears."

Kwesta's daughters to launch their new business soon

Briefly News previously reported that The South African rapper Kwesta and his wife gave birth to intelligent children as they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey as young kids.

The Mzansi rapper sure is a proud father of two beautiful girls, as his bundles of joy recently shared their new business move on social media.

The Piano Love star's daughters announced on their social media page that they will launch their new business soon. In the post, Kenya Elihle Vilakaz and Khai Asemahle Vilakazi shared that their business will sell kids' apparel and accessories. Their brand is set to launch on Tuesday, 1 October 2024.

