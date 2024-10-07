Global site navigation

‘Idols SA’ Winner Musa Sukwene Ties the Knot With His Partner Tshiamo Makama
by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • The Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene recently tied the knot with his partner Tshiamo Makama
  • Pictures and videos of the singer's private wedding were posted on social media by their garment designer
  • It was also said that the couple tied the knot this past weekend as they had a very small and private ceremony

Musa and his baby mama tie the knot
‘Idols SA’ winner Musa Sukwene is officially off the market. Image: @musathevoice
Source: Instagram

The South African Idols SA winner and singer Musa Sukwene made headlines on social media recently.

Musa Sukwene ties the knot with his partner

The wedding season is back, and Musa Sukwene, one of Mzansi's talented singers and Idols SA winner, has joined the list of celebrities who will tie the knot in 2024.

Recently, Sukwene and his baby mama Tshiamo Makama officially said I Do and had a very private and small wedding ceremony with their families and close friends. The news and pictures of Musa's wedding were posted by their designer, B Mashilo Designs, on their Instagram page and captioned:

"Mr and Mrs Sukwene. Thank you for trusting us with your big day @musathevoice @tshi.amo Bride and groom: @bmashilodesigns Shot by: @fmginter_ #bmashilodesigns #musawedstshiamo #keepitclassy #moderntraditionalweddings #weddings #traditionalweddings."

See the post below:

Kwesta and wife at Musa the Voice's wedding

In a post shared by @MDNnewss, Kwesta matched with his wife when they attended a wedding in Mafikeng. The lovely couple wore matching Ndebele prints. Yolanda stunned in a figure-hugging dress, and Kestwa showed up in a matching traditional-style cut shirt.

Kwesta and his wifey were at Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene's wedding. Yolanda congratulated Musa on his union.

Grandma announces she's expecting with 26 year old

In a previous report from Briefly News, a 63-year-old grandma left social media users confused and had unanswered questions after she announced that she and her husband were expecting a baby.

The couple shared a video of themselves dancing joyfully as they flaunted the pregnancy test kit and scans. Cheryl and 26-year-old Quran have been criticised due to their 37-year age gap.

