South African rapper Kwesta, his wife Yolanda Vilakazi, and their daughters Khai and Kenya are enjoying a luxurious family trip in Dubai

Fans on X praised the Vilakazis for their strong bond and Kwesta’s growth, while others joked about the challenges of maintaining such relationships

Expert Shelley Lewin told Briefly News that couples travelling together can strengthen their connection by breaking routine and reigniting emotional intimacy

South African rapper Kwesta is a family man and has been praised by his fans and followers for always putting his family first. The star and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi and two children jetted off to Dubai for a family vacation.

Kwesta and family live it up in Dubai

Award-winning Mzansi rapper and actor Kwesta decided to escape SA's hustle and bustle and enjoy the beautiful views of Dubai. As always, the Ngud' hitmaker was accompanied by his stunning wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, and daughters Khai and Kenya Vilakazi.

A picture of the beautiful family living it up in Dubai was shared on the microblogging platform, X (Twitter), by the popular entertainment page, MDN News. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Kwesta and family's vacation picture

Social media users praised the rapper for his love and dedication to his family. Others noted Kwesta's glow-up over the past few years.

@EmmiieTLO said:

"They are indeed a beautiful family bakithi 😍❤. Hope they are having an amazing time in Dubai 🥂🔥🌼🎊🎉"

@TheRealMotase commented:

"Beautiful family."

@TheGBrown1 wrote:

"On a family day, this is beautiful."

@SpeleBala added:

"Kudliwa imali "yeKhethile Khethile"🤣🤣😭😭"

@Tebogo_Rantho added:

"Then someone's daughter will want to squeeze herself in and later demand that she be given the same treatment. When it's denied, she'll be on these streets playing victim.🤦🏾"

Two times Kwesta and Yolanda served couple goals

Kwesta and Yolanda are undoubtedly one of Mzansi's most loved couples. The two have been praised for being drama-free in the industry. The couple recently celebrated 15 years of their romance. Yolanda shared a post revealing that they have been together for 15 years and married for six years.

Kwesta also loves flaunting his beautiful wife on social media. Fans could not get enough of the sweet couple when the rapper showed off his wife online.

Relationship expert on couples travelling together

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about the benefits of shared travel experiences for couples and how they can strengthen a partnership. She said:

"Travel shakes up routine and gives couples a chance to rediscover each other in new ways. Facing the unfamiliar together builds trust, deepens communication, and often brings back that spark."

Kwesta and daughters serve daddy goals

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a picture of rapper and actor Kwesta with his two beautiful daughters lit up the timeline. Social media users could not get enough of the adorable daddy and daughters.

Kwesta may be one of the best rappers in Africa, but his daughters Khai and Kenya have him wrapped around their fingers.

