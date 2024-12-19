Kwesta has won hearts on social media with a heartwarming picture of him with his two daughters, Khai and Kenya

Fans praised the strong bond between Kwesta and his children, with many noting how much Khai resembles her father

The rapper, who is married to Yolanda, celebrated their 14th dating anniversary, further emphasising his image as a devoted family man

A picture of rapper and actor Kwesta with his two beautiful daughters lit up the timeline. Social media users could not get enough of the adorable daddy and daughters.

A picture of Kwesta and his daughters is trending on social media. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Kwesta may be one of the best rappers in Africa, but his daughters Khai and Kenya have him wrapped around their fingers. The rapper has been hailed for being a family man.

The Khethile Khethile hitmaker is married to the beautiful Yolanda, and they recently celebrated their 14th dating anniversary.

A user with the handle @__T_touch shared a picture of the doting dad with his little ones on the microblogging platform X. The heartwarming snap shows the Ngud' rapper carrying Khai and Kenya.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans can't get enough of Kwesta and his daughters

Social media users reacted to the picture of Kwesta and his babies. Many noted how Khai and Khenya looked exactly like their father.

@bigteeeX commented:

"Love seeing moments like this. Family is everything. Wishing them all the best. 🙏🏼"

@crystal_twts added:

"The bond between him and his daughters is heartwarming."

@cutenurses4 wrote:

"Father and daughters time is always golden moment."

@BabyPana23 shared:

"The older one looks and sounds like him."

@Priddyzaddy added:

"He loves his kids one thing about him."

@sipuku_sa_sotra noted:

"You mean kwesta and his naturally made photocopies."

Wiseman Mncube shows off his two sons in touching post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning actor and media personality Wiseman Mncube gushed over his sons on social media.

Sharing a picture while chilling at home with his sons, the doting dad penned an emotional post about the importance of setting good examples for the children.

"Every father should remember one day his son will follow his example, not his advice."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News