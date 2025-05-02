Up-and-coming Mzansi rapper Kane Keid thanked his fans after his latest album, Not Famous, reached 13th on the charts after its release

The 22-year-old dropped his album after releasing the single Trouble Again, which was appreciated by hip-hop heads across Mzansi

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were impressed by the young rapper as they continued to bob their heads to his beats

Young South African rapper Kane Keid expressed gratitude to his fans after his album, Not Famous, enjoyed a successful release.

Following its release the album reached 13th on local music charts and the 22-year-old hop-hop star celebrated by thanking his fans.

Keid’s early success could be attributed to Mzansi recording artist Emtee, who advised the young rapper to go commercial on a recent episode of the L-Tido Podcast.

Kane Keid is grateful for the support

Keid thanked fans on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram account, Keid, who featured on Gigi Lamayne’s recent album, said he was overwhelmed by the support he got from fans.

Keid posted:

“I’m beyond grateful for each and every one who gave this kid a chance. We’re literally charting at 13 currently on Apple Music, and you’re telling that to someone who prayed for 50 plays on Audiomack. Special shout out to everyone involved in the making of this.”

Watch the video of Kane Keid's hit Trouble Again in the post below:

Keid aims to make his mark in the local music scene

Following the successful release of his album, Keid has been tipped to become a major star on the local music scene.

One of the artists Keid hopes to emulate is serial chart-topper Cassper Nyovest, who has recently extended his empire to the world of online gaming.

Keid also joins a list of young and upcoming local artists which includes amapiano star Ciza, who has enjoyed success after becoming a DJ.

Fans predict big things for Kane Keid

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they have been impressed with the 22-year-old and predicted that they will be grooving to his new album for a long time.

Chrissparxie is a fan:

“Bro is such a vibe 🔥.”

Nocturnal_nightrider loves the album:

“That 'Leap of Faith' joint been on repeat 🔂 'Hurt Myself' too 🙌🏽 you took it to another level crazy EP 🔥🤲🏽.”

Chucky_cat17 backs Kane Keid:

“Let's goooo.”

K.i.d_13 made plans for the album:

“Deffs gonna be bumping this one all year round🤲🏽.”

Mrsirrr is impressed:

“Ain’t no skipping on this EP, Beat selection 🔥, lyricism 🔥 , features 🔥and the balance of music 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️. What a project!!!🙌🙌🙌.”

Ciza’s hit becomes Mzansi’s new anthem

As reported by Briefly News, singer-turned-DJ Ciza marked a successful introduction to the amapiano scene after his hit, Isaka (6 AM), became the most streamed song in the country.

The hit song has been labelled as Mzansi’s new anthem as fans across the country continue to blast the hit through their speakers.

