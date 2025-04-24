South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has entered the world of streaming by starting a 'Twitch' account and is offering five PS5s as a prize for his subscribers

The talented rapper is one of South Africa’s top recording artists and has also made his mark as a successful businessman

Local netizens reacted on social media to offer their support to Nyovest, saying they look forward to his streaming career

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has entered the world of streaming as he looks to extend his empire in South African media.

The award-winning Mzansi rapper identified streaming as a future money-maker in South Africa and is offering five PS5s to his subscribers.

Cassper Nyovest is giving away PS5s as he enters the world of streaming. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images.

While Nyovest is enjoying the success of his latest hit, Kusho Bani, he has also found success as a businessman and is now looking to make his mark in streaming.

Cassper Nyovest identifies a new market to dominate

Nyovest speaks about his giveaway and streaming on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram account, Nyovest said he is looking forward to being part of the streaming world, as he feels it is an untapped market in South Africa.

Nyovest said:

“I’m always working on reinventing myself as a brand, an artist, a marketer, a businessman and A BUSINESS!!! I’m not afraid of starting something new, which means starting from the bottom and learning your way up. I recently started my streaming career, and I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m getting to know the community and also learning the ropes. Streaming is a very, very small business in South Africa, but I believe it can turn into something big if you market yourself right and get the international world to pay attention.”

Watch Nyovest play Fortnite in the video below:

Nyovest finds success in business and family

Recently, Nyovest celebrated his first year of marriage to Pulane Mojaki, and the couple impressed local fans by sharing an Easter-inspired dancing video on social media.

Nyovest also had netizens talking after sharing a video of himself dancing with a fake belly, causing fans to question whether he might be expecting another child.

Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is looking to expand his media into streaming after success as a rapper and an entrepreneur. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images.

Fans back Nyovest’s journey into streaming

Local netizens reacted on social media to show admiration for Nyovest and backed him to be a success as an online gamer.

Dandennis.chino loves Nyovest’s music:

“Your music feels like the heartbeat of a generation searching for meaning 👏🏾.”

King_jillz agrees with Nyovest:

“Streaming is the future 🙌🙌🙌.”

Malumbi_sindane is a fan:

“Salute, bra! You ain't playing no games, hallelujah! Stay blessed, you are a motivational person. Sweet, bra, and God bless you.”

Sanele.jiyane made a request:

“Hello Cassper. My son is also into gaming. He's turning a year older next week. If you can, please can you meet up for some PS5? Thank you.”

Merson_sativa_instajunkie made a suggestion:

“@casspernyovest you should start playing COD and stream that.”

Tennis legend takes part in Kusho Bani trend

As reported by Briefly News, American tennis legend Serena Williams took part in the Kusho Bani dance challenge, inspired by Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Williams impressed Mzansi fans by dancing to the song, whose music video has garnered over a million views in rapid time.

