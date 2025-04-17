South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene will host an acting masterclass following his surprise exit from popular show, ‘Adulting’

The 36-year-old fan favourite said he wants to share what inspires him with the rest of Mzansi as he continues to build his career in the Mzansi film industry

Local netizens reacted on social media with excitement, saying they loved the actor’s work on Adulting and could not wait to see what the future holds for him

Following his successful appearance on Showmax show, Adulting, actor Nhlanhla Kunene will host a masterclass on the streaming service.

Having become a fan favourite among local fans, 37-year-old Kunene said he wants to share the secrets behind his on-screen success with his loyal supporters.

South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene announced his next project after his role on 'Adulting'. Image: Nhlanhla_kunene.

After his character’s shock death on Adulting, the talented Kunene is looking for his next project which will begin with his tell-all sessions on Showmax.

Nhlanhla Kunene quickly became a fan favourite among local fans

Kunene's masterclass was announced on X:

According to Sunday World, Kunene is passionate about acting and is determined to help aspiring stars as he works on his next move in the industry.

“We are telling stories that reflect someone’s reality, giving a voice to those society often ignores. To do that, you have to understand your character’s world, their background, their pain, and their hustle. I want my work to make people feel seen and understood. It is not about chasing fame; it is about telling stories that resonate and inspire.”

Watch scenes from Adulting in the video below:

Adulting enters its final stretch

Kunene’s announcement of his master class comes ahead of the series finale of Adulting, which has been a hit show on Showmax for three seasons.

While Kunene’s character has been killed off on the show, his role served as a major highlight of a career that includes credits on shows such as The River, Lavish, and Queendom.

Following his success on the show, Kunene can expect a positive response to the next stage of his career after Mzansi TV viewers started to pay more attention to him.

Nhlanhla Kunene aims to inspire the Mzansi public through acting. Image: Nhlanhla_kunene.

Fans praise Kunene

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Kunene, saying they see the actor as a role model and a new addition to their list of favourite Mzansi performers.

Xolisani Mamba is a fan:

"Pure talent."

Vee Mathe admires the actor:

"Great actor, Tsiki Tsiki."

Tshidy Thabza Msuthu is impressed:

"This guy can act jerrr."

Claws Molefe respects Kunene:

"He's the real OG."

Tobetsa Xll backs Kunene:

"Role model yam."

