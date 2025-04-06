Cassper Nyovest celebrated his marriage with his wife, Pulane Mojaki, and he went into detail about how he feels

The rapper reflected on how far he has come with Pulane Mojaki after they had a rocky start to their love story

Cassper Nyovest wrote a lengthy message detailing how much he loves Pulane Mojaki and his goals in their union

Cassper Nyovest has been enjoying being a married man. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker got married to Pulane Mojaki in 2024.

Cassper Nyovest fawns over Pulane Mojaki for their first wedding anniversary. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest shared a post on social media celebrating his union with Pulane Mojaki. Celebrities and fans raved about the romantic post from the celebrity couple.

Cassper Nyovest marks 1 year of marriage

In a post on Instagram, Cassper Nyovest wrote a romantic message celebrating a year of marriage to his wife. He said that they managed to make it through a lot of pain and trauma. Cassper said that she made him the heaviest man alive when she agreed to marry him. He says that Pulane gave him a chance to be with the woman he loved the most. He wrote:

" I will never forget what a privilege it is that you afforded me. You had a choice and you chose to give me a chance. I hope you never regret it. I hope to make you laugh and smile daily until the Lord takes me."

Cassper went on to write that he does not know what love is and what it is supposed to be, but that he will never leave her or call any other woman his wife and that he's only doing marriage once. Read the full post below:

How did Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki get together?

Cassper Nyovest's reference to pain and trauma may be implying their experience with public backlash after his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, exposed them. The rapper has a child with Thobeka Majozi, who revealed that Cassper and his now-wife began dating while he was still in a relationship. Adding salt to the wound, the affair allegedly started while his son was sick from cancer. Most recently, Cassper admitted that he has no access to his child.

Cassper Nyovest revealed that he has no access to his son with Thobeka Majozi. Image: @joyzelda / X

SA gushes over Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki

People flooded the comments celebrating Cassper's anniversary with Pulane. Actress Gail Mabalane wished the lovebirds well. She said:

"No ways!!! 365 days already??? 🙆🏾‍♀️ Happy Anniversary Mr. & Mrs. P! 🥳🥂 Keep God at the centre. Keep failing forward. ❤️"

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie:

"Happy anniversary 🤍"

definition_crystal cheered:

"You are a gem of a person 🙌❤️ you deserve this beautiful new chapter to many more "

nyamby_catering added:

"@casspernyovest Such beautiful words, happy anniversary,may God cover and protect your union and more grace, blessings and favour to your lives 🌹🌹 Indeed God is faithful 🙌"

jennifermosala commented:

"Happy Anniversary to you and aus Mpopi🥂🎉💃"

Cassper Nyovest pens bday post to his wife

Briefly News previously reported that it's a celebration at the Phoolo residence as Cassper Nyovest's wife celebrates another trip around the sun.

Cassper Nyovest had fans in their feelings when he wrote the most touching birthday message to his wife, Pulane.

The couple has faced scrutiny since getting married, but this has not stopped them from living their best lives and enjoying their union.

