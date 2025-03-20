The tennis icon surprised her fans by participating in the viral Kusho Bani dance challenge on TikTok, created by South African rapper Cassper Nyovest

World tennis icon Serena Williams has recently joined the viral Kusho Bani dance challenge on TikTok, created by South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Known for her unparalleled career in tennis, Williams surprised fans by participating in the trend, bringing her signature flair to the dance challenge and delighting her global audience.

What Is This Dance Challenge?

The 'Kusho Bani' dance challenge, which has taken TikTok by storm, encourages participants to showcase their creativity with energetic dance moves and playful expressions to Nyovest's catchy beat.

Serena’s foray into the trend has sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with fans celebrating the icon’s fun and relatable side.

Cassper Nyovest posted the viral video on his X (formerly Twitter) account

A Legendary Tennis Career

Serena Williams won an astounding 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era.

Her dominance in major tournaments, including the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, set a new standard in women's tennis. With 73 WTA Tour singles titles to her name, Serena established herself as a formidable force on the tennis circuit.

Her consistency and ability to perform on different surfaces have made her one of the most decorated players in tennis history. Serena achieved a rare Career Golden Slam, winning all four major Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in both singles and doubles.

She became the first and only player, male or female, to accomplish this feat in tennis history.

Olympic Glory

Beyond Grand Slams, Serena has excelled at the Olympic Games, winning four Olympic gold medals—one in singles and three in doubles with her sister, Venus Williams.

Her Olympic achievements further cemented her legacy as a well-rounded tennis player.

Powerful Playing Style

Serena was known for her fierce and aggressive playing style.

Her powerful serve, exceptional footwork, and mental fortitude made her a dominant player, often overpowering her opponents.

Her ability to perform under pressure made her a fan favorite and a tough competitor on the court.

A Lasting Legacy

Serena Williams’ impact on tennis and sports culture is profound.

As one of the greatest athletes of all time, she broke barriers and inspired women and people of color around the world.

Off the court, she has been an advocate for gender equality, social justice, and women's empowerment.

Retirement and Continued Influence

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022, but her influence remains strong.

Her legacy continues to shape the sport, and she remains an icon both in and out of tennis.

