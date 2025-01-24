Emtee advised Kane Keid to go commercial, claiming that rap music does not pay the bills, during an appearance on L-Tido's podcast

The Manando hitmaker addressed industry issues and allegations from Azanian Doll and shared unfiltered opinions about celebrities, leaving fans entertained

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, some agreeing with Emtee's statement and others questioning its implications for artists like A-Reece

Emtee's advice to up-and-coming rapper Kane Keid to go commercial because rap music does not pay the bills has sparked a debate among social media users.

Emtee advised Kane Keid to go commercial. Image: @emteethehustla and @kanekeid

Source: Instagram

Emtee was a guest on L-Tido's podcast, and he shared his unfiltered thoughts. The award-winning rapper's blatant honesty about the industry, his life and fellow celebrities left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

The Manando hitmaker also addressed some allegations including adult model Azanian Doll's claims that they were together. Speaking about fellow rapper Kane Keid, Emtee admitted that he is a gifted rapper and lyricist, but he should go commercial.

Emtee said the hip-hop industry does not pay pills, so it was for Kane Keid to go commercial. Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on Emtee's statement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Emtee's viral video. Some said A-Reece would have landed in hot water for making the same statement.

@Azania_Da6th said:

"He has a point though, that’s how I feel also about him. Or else he needs to find his sound like the likes tsa bo touchline."

@blurryflacko commented:

"Why would Areece have this opinion when it lowkey applies to him?"

@RealTrigger101 wrote:

"He's stating facts tho, look at Stogie and Reason for example."

Emtee said rap music does not pay the bills. Image: @emteethehustla/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

J Molley threatens Emtee

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it would be long before J Molley's beef with Emtee ends after the singer threatened his rival.

After the KFC debacle, many would have thought that Emtee and J Molley had moved on with their lives - wrong. The rappers' beef is still heating up, and it looks like Molley wants to get back at Big Hustle for humiliating him on social media.

