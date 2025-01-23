South African rapper Emtee slammed Azanian Doll for making alleged abuse claims in a recent interview

The Manando hitmaker was on L-Tido's podcast, where he continued distancing himself from the model and her allegations

At the time, Azanian Doll claimed that Emtee lied to his friends and said they were an item when they weren't

Emtee denied trying to get with an adult model. Image: Oupa Bopape

Rapper Emtee was a guest on L-Tido's podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics. He also touched on the allegations made by adult content creator Azanian Doll.

Emtee on Azanian Doll

Manando hitmaker Emtee was a guest on L-Tido's podcast for what he described as one of the funniest interviews to date. While there, L-Tido asked Emtee about Azanian Doll, to which the rapper continued distancing himself from the model and her allegations.

At the time, Azanian Doll claimed that Emtee lied to his friends and said they were an item when, according to her, they weren't. She then claimed that the rapper tried to sleep with her as she noticed the friends leaving the studio when she entered.

Now, Emtee said Azanian is mad that he was not willing to "buy her services."

Check out the X video by user @Basscatalogue below:

Emtee reacts to abuse allegations

Shortly after he dominated headlines for yet another bad publicity stunt, Emtee told TshisaLIVE that he has a wife and kids, so he is not interested in creating relationships with other women.

“She wanted me to mentor her. I was just trying to help the woman. I have integrity. I have a wife and kids. How can I say I want to mess her in front of everyone? Am I that crazy? People have been accusing me of things I don’t know these days. It’s like a trend to hate on me and talk nonsense about me,” he was quoted saying.

Emtee said his friends could back his claims. An angry Emtee further dragged Nota Baloyi into the drama.

