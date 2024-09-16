Rapper Emtee has responded to the startling allegations made by adult star and aspiring rapper Azanian Doll

The Manando hitmaker was accused of wanting to have a sexual relationship with Azanian Doll

Emtee clapped back, saying it has become a trend to hate him in the industry, reiterating that he does not know Azanian on a personal level

Emtee has clapped back at Azanian Doll. Image: @azanian_doll on Instagram/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Azanian Doll makes allegations against Emtee

In a video circulating X, Azanian Doll claimed that Emtee revealed to his friends that they were together and that the rapper tried to sleep with her. She said she noticed this when her friends left the studio when she entered.

Azanian Doll, who is also an OnlyFans star, suggested that Emtee invited her to his studio to work on music together.

@RealXavier011 shared the video:

Emtee claps back at Azanian Doll

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Emtee responded to the allegations, claiming that Azanian approached her so she could get mentored by him. Emtee questioned her intentions as she visited his studio in 2023.

A frustrated Emtee said it has become a trend in the industry to hate him and talk bad about him.

“She wanted me to mentor her. I was just trying to help the woman. I have integrity. I have a wife and kids. How can I say I want to mess her in front of everyone? Am I that crazy? People have been accusing me of things I don’t know these days. It’s like a trend to hate on me and talk nonsense about me,” he was quoted saying.

Emtee claims that people were present in the studio, and they can attest to his innocence.

“She’s wack, she’s lame. She didn’t record anything because she doesn’t have the talent.”

Lolli Native leaves Emteerecords

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lolli Native revealed his departure from Emtee Records, claiming that this was caused by Emtee's social media posts.

Lolli did, however, thank Emtee for their time together and wished the label and its artists success.

Source: Briefly News