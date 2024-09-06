South African rapper Emtee recently clapped back at Big Zulu's new diss track, 200 Bars, with a fiery response

It seemed like Big Zulu's new track ruffled the Roll Up hitmaker's feather as he went on a rant on social media

Many netizens were in stitches after reading Emtee's fiery response to Big Zulu's diss track

Emtee responded to Big Zulu's diss track. Image: @emteedahustla, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Big Zulu seems to have ruffled the Roll Up hitmaker's feathers with his new diss track.

Emtee's fiery response to Big Zulu's 200 Bars diss track goes viral

One thing about rapper Emtee is that he doesn't hesitate to swipe at anyone who rubs him the wrong way.

Recently, the award-winning star clapped back at Big Zulu's new diss track, 200 Bars, on social media. The rapper shared a fiery response to the Inkabi Records label owner, mentioning that he doesn't associate himself with people who think he's someone they can play or brew beef with.

Emtee wrote:

"I don't associate with niggas who brew beef. Let it be beef or let’s step outside cause I can fight. Don’t see me goofy, high out my mind and think I’m something to play with."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Emtee's rant

Shortly after he shared the tweet, many netizens reacted to his rant. See some of the comments below:

@BlxckSwiss_ questioned:

"Didn’t you say, you won’t reply because you’re scared uzokushaya?"

@RapsDon98 asked:

"What did he say this time i haven't listened to 200 bars?"

@FlowVersatile said:

"Ahh my goat let’s not lie you can’t fight."

@PythonmtfWorld commented:

"When will you ever discipline when it comes to your name,we always defending you big bro but please step up."

@megacy4ever responded:

"Forget about Big Zulu, give us good timeless music."

@Gift2198 replied:

"Drop a diss track bro."

