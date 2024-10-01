Emtee has posted another video speaking about Azanian Doll, a woman who accused him of wanting to make advances

The rapper got touched when Azanian Doll went on a podcast and said he does not bath for four days

Emtee dragged Nota Baloyi into the mess accusing the music executive of doing the things Azanian Doll accused him of

Manando rapper Emtee has once again come out to clear his name following the damning allegations made against him by an Instagram model, Azanian Doll.

Emtee has made accusations about Azanian Doll and Nota Baloyi. Image: Oupa Bopape/@azanian_doll on Instagram/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Emtee denies knowing Azanian Doll

South African rapper Emtee has gone on Twitter (X) to address the scandal involving him and an OnlyFans model Azanian Doll. In the video, Emtee slammed Azanian Doll, real name Semakaleng Paledi, and name called her.

The muso got offended when Azanian Doll said in a podcast that he does not bath. Emtee claimed Azanian Doll asked him to be her mentor as she was looking to launch her rap career. He also mentioned that he picked her up one day and brought her back home on the same day.

"Were you with me for four days to discover that I did not bath for four days? Come on. And all of you people who believe her, can go to hell."

Emtee makes startling accusations against Nota

As the video progresses, Emtee drags his arch-nemesis Nota Baloyi into the scandal and accuses the self-proclaimed music executive of allegedly violating her.

"Why does she not tell you what Nota did to her?" he asked before making the serious allegation.

Entertainment blogger @MusaKhawula shared the video.

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's claims against Azanian Doll and Nota

@Melo_Malebo asked:

"Emtee says Nota did what? Does he have lawyers?"

@Mthaniya16m mentioned:

"Nota will come and say his enemies are tryna get him😭 Like he’s a Bill Gates or something."

@billiesage_ stated:

"Y'll are way too slow, mayethi "I don't know the woman" he means akamazi personally 🤦"

@TororoES added:

"This one is always HIGH 😁"

Emtee speaks on Azanian Doll

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee responded to the shocking allegations made by Azanian Doll after she accused him of wanting to have a sexual relationship with her.

Emtee clapped back, saying it has become a trend to hate him in the industry, reiterating that he does not know Azanian on a personal level.

Source: Briefly News