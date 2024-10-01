Emtee Beefs Up Security for Protection From Haters: “My Kids Can’t Lose Time With Their Daddy”
- Emtee revealed that he was beefing up his security guards for protection from his haters
- The rapper says he has a lot to live for and can't be fooling around with haters instead of spending time with his kids
- Mzansi is proud that Emtee has his priorities straight, while others impatiently wait for his long-awaited album
Emtee says he can't be playing with his life, and reveals that he is investing in more bodyguards to protect him from his opps.
Emtee invests in security guards
Emtee recently got real about having people after him, so much so that he's beefing up his security.
Taking to his Instagram page, the Roll Up hitmaker shared photos of his children, saying he had a lot to live for and didn't want to take chances with haters who were ready to risk it all:
"I’m a father first, and I just realised that most people talking down on me or hating actually have nothing to live for."
Big Hustle stated that he wants to be there for his young kids and isn't willing to entertain his haters when he could be spending time with his family:
"My kids can’t lose time with their daddy 'cause he’s busy with “oops” and haters; y’all can have all of that. I’m investing in security; I don't want nobody."
Mzansi reacts to Emtee's announcement
Fans are proud that Big Hustle finally has his priorities straight:
1langy__ said:
"Life is the greatest thing, and being a daddy is a big flex."
dahustla_masterpiece showed love to Emtee:
"The best father in the SA music industry."
realest_taffy wrote:
Being a Daddy is a big flex."
Meanwhile, others couldn't be bothered and instead asked for the long-awaited DIY 3:
kwazi_nzuza begged:
"Emtee, baba, give us something."
holynigga2005 pleaded:
"It's month end of September, can we have our DIY 3, please?"
ghost_13_mt was devastated:
"Emtee isn't the hustler we know. September is over, he promised; he is no longer the hustler."
Emtee addresses Azanian Doll allegations
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Emtee's reaction to Azanian Doll's allegations.
The influencer made damning claims about Big Hustle's hygiene, and he lost his cool and called her out.
Source: Briefly News
