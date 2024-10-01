Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter recently opened up about her expectations in a relationship

Malaika said she wants a man who will spoil her rotten and send her money without question

Of course, her statement sparked outrage among Mzansi men, who resorted to labelling her a gold digger

Thandiswa Mazwai’s daughter, Malaika, says she wants a man who will give her money. Images: malaika.mazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter had social media shaking when she spoke about what she expects from a man she's dating.

What are Malaika Mazwai's relationship expectations?

Our fave, Thandiswa Mazwai's outspoken daughter, recently ruffled some feathers when she spoke about what she expects a man to bring to the table.

Malaika, who is also the daughter of rapper, Stoan Seate, says she expects financial security and for her man to drop bucks on her without question:

"I don't want a man who will ask about my mom; I want a man who will ask, 'Baby, how much is your rent? How much should I send you?'

"A man who just gives you money without you having to ask, the man of the house. You understand?"

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared the AFDA graduate's video:

Mzansi reacts to Malaika Mazwai's statement

Netizens aren't impressed and called Malaika out for wanting to "milk off" men:

Zaddy_Swag said:

"Lol, Xhosa women are not beating allegations, I’m afraid."

lekoloanemanam2 dragged Stoan:

"Your father is broke; we understand."

orlatara was stunned:

"How did such great artists come up with this, though? I think she's Ntsiki's daughter 'cause there's no way."

MawandaMpiti wrote:

"Just because her father does nothing for Thandiswa, now men must suffer. What does she do for a living? Or is her career being her mother’s child? She spends too much time with Nontsikelelo."

gee_khalifa posted:

"I feel bad for Thandiswa Mazwai."

