South Africa looked into one of the best rugby players in the world and broke down his multi-million-rand salary

Eben Etzebeth has become a cherished figure in Mzansi because of his outstanding contributions to the back-to-back Rugby World Cup success

The champion's hard work does not go unnoticed, as his bank account stays fed with generous amounts of money

After news of Rassie Erasmus' beefy salary as the second-highest-paid rugby coach in the world, Mzansi was curious about the pockets of their favourite players.

South Africans had chest pains over Eben Etzebeth's juicy salary. Image: @ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

A report provided a full breakdown of Siya Kolisi and his team's annual earnings, including Etzebeth's.

A look at Eben Etzebeth's multi-million-rand salary

Etzebeth has proven himself to be one of the most valuable rugby players in the world with a fitting nomination of Rugby Player of the Year. The star is also the most-capped player of all time with 131 caps, surpassing Springboks legend Victor Matfield's record.

The star is now in the top three of the highest-paid Springboks, alongside Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi. The husband and father make R18 million annually.

Here is a breakdown of Etzebeth's salary according to Mywage.co.za:

Annually: R18, 169, 141.00

Monthly : R1, 514, 095.08

Weekly : R349, 406.56

Daily : R69, 881.31

Siya Kolisi earns just a little over his colleague with a beefyR18,571,638 annually:

Here is his full breakdown:

Rassie Erasmus takes home a juicy R15 million annually from coaching the world champions.

Eben Etzebeth and wife Anlia decorate mansion for holiday season

Source: Briefly News