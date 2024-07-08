Emtee responded to the latest allegations by Nota Baloyi and J Molley that he's a drug abuser

The Roll Up hitmaker poured water on the claims while smoking, saying people needed to leave him alone

While some fans showed genuine concern for Emtee, others judged him for apparently throwing his life away

Emtee finally broke his silence to address the claims that he abuses drugs and that his life was taking a downward spiral.

Emtee addresses substance abuse allegations

Another day, another statement from Emtee addressing his apparent substance abuse problem.

This after Nota Baloyi called him out for being a "junky" and needing professional help, but it wasn't just Nota who threw shade at the rapper.

Briefly News reported on J Molley's rant about having to be the financial muscle during his and Emtee's studio sessions because Big Hustle was broke and couldn't afford some KFC among other things.

In a video posted by Nota, Emtee is seen smoking in a car speaking about the comments, saying people should leave him alone because he doesn't bother anyone.

It's unclear who Emtee's response was directed at, however, it's fitting for both men's comments about him:

"I don't know what I did to him; maybe he smoked some of my stuff and didn't react well to it. Let me be. I don't care how you feel about me; let me be me, I don't bother you."

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee's video

Netizens are concerned about Emtee's well-being, claiming that he has thrown his life and career away:

Seeyarrr said:

"At least Snoop makes serious racks from his smoking; this idiot is just messing his life up."

Bongani_Wale warned:

"This guy will realise late that he was throwing his life away."

BafanaSurprise posted:

"You tried to save this boy three years ago and people labeled you as a mad man. Look at him now."

Meanwhile, others defended the rapper and said he never bothers anyone to be judged so harshly:

chvm_xxii said:

"Hands off Big Hustle. The homie simply just overdoses on meds then proceeds to create hits for the nation, where’s the harm there?

sophule666 wrote::

"No one is perfect, bro. You have your downfalls but we just mind our business; you should do the same."

DaOcults posted:

"Leave him alone, let him smoke in peace. He's never caused any harm, he just smokes and takes care of his children. What do you want him to do?"

