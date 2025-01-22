Fan-favourite rapper Emtee recently surprised his fans when he revealed in an interview that he's hungry and sharing a roll

The musician who recently topped social media trends when he let go of all substances left Mzansi chuckling

Fans took to his video interview to cheer and praise his response in and appreciated his honesty

Emtee's blatant honesty leaves SA chuckling: Image: Emtee

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning musician Emtee recently left South African rolling on the floor with laughter with his SAMA interview.

The rapper also trended on social media recently when he revealed in an interview with L-Tido that he had completely let go of all substances and narcotics.

The Roll Up hitmaker who reconciled with his wife also revealed on L-Tido's podcast that he's starting over on a clean slate after the birth of his daughter.

Social media user @realsihleIV shared a video of the rapper's interview at the SAMAs.

In the the interview, the rapper says he was starving and sharing a room with other people. His response left his fans chuckling on social media.

South Africans chuckle at video

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"He is being honest mosi, you can’t do much on an Emtee stomach."

@_officialMoss wrote:

"Lol no one will ever make me hate Emtee, my goat this one."

@kepsido1 wrote:

"But on a serious note. Is this varsity or a rehab centre? As he surely can't be in the former? No ways."

@K_Mathunyane said:

"Especially when sharing a room, you need to Emtee up some space."

@JustCallMeSthe replied:

"He didn't expect that question,but he was ready to reaspond with honesty."

@mmelilukani wrote:

"The truth shall set you free."

@aya_dladla said:

"Ma nikka ulambile, (hungry) akadlile and who makes Manando share a room they dont know who dat is?"

@dralylanez replied:

"As long as he’s able to spit in the booth. No problemo."

J Molley threatens Emtee

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported the rapper's reaction to his rival, J Molley, threatening and insulting him.

The rappers' feud has seemingly taken a violent turn, and Molly appears to want to end it once and for all.

