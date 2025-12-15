"No Way": School Uniform Cost for Twins Leaves SA Stunned After Dad Shares Receipt
- A South African dad’s TikTok video highlighting the cost of school uniforms for his twins sparked widespread debate online
- Parents across Mzansi shared similar frustrations, questioning uniform pricing and school supplier policies
- The viral clip reignited conversations around affordability as families prepare for the new school year
The rising cost of living in SA has once again come under scrutiny after a dad left social media users stunned by revealing how much he spent on school uniforms for his twins.
The father took to TikTok to share a video showcasing his receipt after shopping for the upcoming school year. In the clip, he uploaded on his social media account under the handle @garethdavids, where he highlighted the eye-watering total, which quickly sparked debate and disbelief among Mzansi peeps.
According to the receipt shown in the video, the dad purchased two maroon sleepwear items priced at R22.00 each, along with two maroon ponytails costing R28.00 each. While these smaller items appeared reasonably priced, the overall subtotal told a very different story.
The receipt reflected a subtotal of R11,687.83, followed by a discount of R200. After adding 15% VAT amounting to R1,727.09, the final total came to a staggering R13,241.00.
In his TikTok caption, the TikTok user @garethdavids summed up the painful moment with a touch of humour, writing:
"Even the cashier felt sorry for me."
The clip quickly gained traction online, with many parents relating to the struggle of preparing children for school, especially those with more than one child. Several users shared their own experiences of uniform shopping nightmares, while others questioned why school attire continues to be so expensive.
Some peeps pointed out that parents often have little choice, as many schools require uniforms to be purchased from specific suppliers. Others called for schools to reconsider uniform policies or allow more affordable alternatives to ease the financial pressure on families.
While education remains a priority for many South African households, the viral footage shared on 14 December 2025 by the TikTok user @garethdavids has reignited conversations around affordability and access, particularly as the new school year approaches.
SA reacts to dad's school uniform purchase
The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the amount the father spent on his kids' uniforms, saying:
Ms Marshmallow said:
"That's some people's salaries right there 😭."
Lindi added:
"I’m in Canada and school uniform costs R0 and school is free: I’m sorry you guys are paying these amounts."
Madeneya Abrahams shared:
"I have three kids, and then there is one son. Grade 1 had to buy three pairs of shoes, two pants and two school bags for the year, only coz almost every term he had to get new things coz of how he damaged them😏 I don't even wanna think of next year."
Teacher Daniels commented:
"No way."
Jane replied:
"Uniform is expensive 😭..Everything goes to the credit card, and we pay monthly for the rest of our lives 👏."
CandiceHutch simply said:
"The way I felt your pain 🤣🤣."
Rochelle | Bougee. Chick expressed:
"Let's not start with stationery."
