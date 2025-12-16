A viral TikTok video showed a young woman’s disappointment after an online ball gown purchase failed to match its advertised look

The stark contrast between the promotional image and the delivered dress sparked strong reactions and debate online

Social media users shared mixed responses, ranging from sympathy and cautionary advice to criticism of fashion choices and tailoring

A young woman has sparked widespread discussion online after sharing a video showing her disappointment over a ball gown she ordered online that looked nothing like what she expected.

In the clip, which has been making the rounds on social media, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @mommaperkiss756 first showed the promotional image used. The image depicts a stunning grey ball gown with an elegant design, giving the impression of a high-end, luxury outfit suitable for a special occasion.

She then revealed what had arrived in the package, trying the gown on for viewers to see. To the shock of many, the dress appeared drastically different from the original image, with noticeable differences in fabric, fit and overall quality. The contrast between expectation and reality left the woman visibly upset.

As she realised how far the gown fell short, the social media user @mommaperkiss756 began to cry in the video that was published on December 20, 2025, expressing her frustration and disappointment. In her caption, she shared her distress, writing:

"My 70k just go like that, cloth way I no use do birthday."

She later added:

"Na God go, judge this case, my 70k just go like that."

The emotional post quickly gained traction, with many social media users sympathising with her situation. Some shared similar experiences of online shopping gone wrong, warning others to be cautious, while others criticised the before-and-after look.

The TikTok user @mommaperkiss756's video went viral, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments.

People share their thoughts on the dress gone wrong

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's dress gone wrong by the tailor, saying:

Shally Bruce said:

"Let’s stop disgracing fashion designers and focus on choosing a style that will suit our body type."

Akkie Excel added:

"They made sure you are decent."

Light expressed:

"Maybe it's the height and the waist, or maybe it's the whole thing, I don't know."

Jess's boss commented:

"As a fashion designer, the tailor is wicked and also learn to choose a style that fits your body type, plus not all tailors can sew all st."

Watch the video below:

