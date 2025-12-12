A young woman shared a humorous ‘What I Ordered vs. What I Got’ video after purchasing a mini-dress from Shein, expressing disappointment with the fit

The funny sequence was shared on Facebook, garnering massive views and comments from viewers who saw nothing wrong with the dress

Social media users responded with positive remarks, reassuring her that the dress looked gorgeous on her and that she simply needed a few minor styling adjustments

A humorous post by a young woman showcasing her latest online purchase disappointment went viral, though not for the reason she had expected.

The video was shared on Facebook by Mokgethwa Moreku and captured the attention of many viewers, who assured her she looked good in the dress.

The video begins with a stunning photo of a gorgeous black mini-dress from Shein, which is priced at R631. The dress features long sleeves and is fully decorated with eye-catching silver embellishments. The scene then transitions to Mokgethwa wearing the dress, showing a look of comical disappointment, expressing her dissatisfaction with the fit.

The order versus reality

The young woman, who had a fuller chest than the model, felt let down by the purchase and even made a crying gesture in the video after trying it out. Facebook user Mokgethwa Moreku captioned her post, regretting spending her R631 on the dress, and humorously added that she bought the dress but forgot to order the model's body too, laughing at her own misfortune.

SA loves the Shein dress

The post garnered massive views and attracted hundreds of positive comments from social media users who were quick to reassure her. Despite her disappointment, the video showed that the dress fit her perfectly. Many viewers responded that there was nothing wrong with either the dress or her body, emphasising that she had gotten exactly what she ordered. They pointed out that once she paired the outfit with a secure, supportive bra and high heels, she would see its beauty, as she already has a stunning body. Others offered practical advice, suggesting that all she needed was to adjust her posture and use a better-quality camera to capture the stunning dress. They concluded that the dress was a success.

User @Naledi Makoro said:

"There's nothing wrong with that body. You just need to pose nicely and get a quality camera."

User @Mmalehlanya Masabata advised:

"The dress looks good on you, wear your heels, a lift-up bra, and do your hair, pose with confidence, then you'll see there's nothing wrong with that dress."

User @Palesa Rabele shared:

"It looks nice on you."

User @Fa Abi added:

"There's nothing wrong, just get a proper bra, you'll be fine."

User @Chinaza Ekpere commented:

"Fix your posture and wear nice heels, and you'll look great."

User @Lorraine Tyra LaNgomane KaNgwenya said:

"It's the exact dress, you just need to fix your hair. Look good, get your confidence, the dress is fine on you."

User @Madonna Moagi added:

"It's really is not bad."

