A young fashion influencer started a conversation about personal style and cultural clash after detailing the discomfort of dressing elegantly in the township due to mockery

The honest account of her style journey and resulting criticism was shared in a candid video on TikTok, and attracted conversations around the kasi culture

Social media users shared positive advice, urging her to ignore the teasing and manifest her fashionable life desires, and promising they'd soon stop

A township fashion lover showcased her kasi, where she said she was mocked for her dress style. Image: @claudine.rabbit

A kasi fashion vlogger explained her personal style, showcasing her desire to emulate elegant, high-fashion looks while living in the township, admitting the mockery she faces makes her feel uncomfortable.

The candid video was shared on TikTok by user @claudine.rabbit, which garnered massive views and over 1.5K sympathetic comments from users who related to her struggle.

In the clip, @claudine.rabbit showed scenes from her township while contrasting them with elegant clothes worn by style icons like Victoria Beckham and Lori Harvey, explaining that this is how she aspires to dress. She stated that she has been on a journey of finding her personal style for a while and is enjoying every moment of it. She, however, noted the significant challenge of trying to maintain this aesthetic in her current environment, admitting that she somehow gets uncomfortable because people in the township frequently make fun of her.

The woman details her fashion struggle ekasi

She specifically highlighted the difficulty, noting that wearing heels ekasi was not for the faint-hearted, as viewers would ask why she dared to wear them in the township. Despite the discomfort, TikTok user @claudine.rabbit stood firm in her identity, stating confidently that her style was just her, and calling. She ended the video by asking her followers for specific tips on how she could actually deal with the constant criticism, confessing that she found the mocking to be a problem.

The young woman's post earned her praise online from viewers who were impressed by her fashion sense. Image: @claudinerabbit

SA gives the young lady advice

The video generated an outpouring of support and practical advice from social media users who loved her fashion sense. Many viewers were quick to validate her feelings and urge her to ignore the noise, sharing the common wisdom that people will always find a reason to criticise, whether she is doing good or bad. Some shared their own stories of being teased and mocked for different personal preferences in the township, encouraging her to stay focused. Others advised her to manifest the life she wanted and to keep believing that one day she would leave the township.

User @XO Wigs commented:

"They'll get used to it, don't ever change to accommodate them."

User @Lucia added:

"Babe 🔥your fashion sense is just wow❤️."

User @Rofhiwa shared:

"I love this! Don’t allow the Kasi mentality to stop you from being yourself. "Do you, babes, I promise you won’t regret it🥺❤."

User @olie🇩🇪 said:

"This is actually iconic."

User @QueenJordii advised:

"Tip: wear earbuds & sunglasses to block out the haters while u pass. Never stop being you. You are fabulous ✨."

User @user120938641 commented:

"People ekasi make fun of everything. You can't take them seriously. They'll make fun of you for being a runner instead of a drinker. They'll even make fun of you for having a job and not spending all day at the street corner🤣. So if they mock you, it means you're on the right path."

