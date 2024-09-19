“Shein Knows How To Make Us Look Good”: SA Huns Approve of the Gorgeous R30 Stick-On Nail Plug
- The Chinese online retail group is a real plug when it comes to stunning items at affordable prices, and Mzansi ladies are here for it
- A university student plugged others with pretty stick-on nails she got for a few rands from the Shein
- Social media users were quick to ask for the code after seeing how beautiful the nails were, while others asked for installation tips
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A young lady showed off the lovely nails she bought from Shein for R30, which the online community loved.
The hun posted the video on her TikTok account under the user name @kgosi_kgadi3 and received 98K views, 4,7K likes and many comments.
The nails look expensive
The babe showed off her beautiful nails with glitters in a 14-second video, which she captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"POV: You paid R30 for your nails because you gave Shein press on nails a chance."
Watch the video below:
Social media users share their joy after getting the plug
After watching the video, the online community complimented the lady and showed interest in trying the nails. Others asked for tips on keeping the nails glued longer, while some asked for the shopping code.
User @bridgey110 was ready to purchase them:
"They look so good.....let me go add to my shein cart."
User @xoliswapskosana flexed:
"One thing about Shein, it knows how to make us look good at an affordable price. I have 5 different pairs of nails😊."
User @mlobi_thesecond needed no further convincing:
"I was thinking about it, I am convinced."
User @thato_teeeee asked:
"Please share the code, 🥺and which glue did you use🤔?"
User @sphumelele_ndlovu01 shared:
"😂😂😂Same here, I have my press on right now and the compliments I be getting ❤️
User @childofgodfifi was happy for a plug:
"I'm loving them and wanna try them for MD 🥺❤️❤️."
SA hun buys affordable stick-on nails after installed ones fall off
In another Briefly News article, a lady bought R150 stick-on nails from Cotton On after her R500 nail installation started falling off.
The lady shared the video on her TikTok and got many compliments from social media users who were happy for the plug.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za