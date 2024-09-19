The Chinese online retail group is a real plug when it comes to stunning items at affordable prices, and Mzansi ladies are here for it

A university student plugged others with pretty stick-on nails she got for a few rands from the Shein

Social media users were quick to ask for the code after seeing how beautiful the nails were, while others asked for installation tips

A young lady shared her stunning nails which she bought at an affordable price. Image: @kgosi_kgadi3

Source: TikTok

A young lady showed off the lovely nails she bought from Shein for R30, which the online community loved.

The hun posted the video on her TikTok account under the user name @kgosi_kgadi3 and received 98K views, 4,7K likes and many comments.

The nails look expensive

The babe showed off her beautiful nails with glitters in a 14-second video, which she captioned:

"POV: You paid R30 for your nails because you gave Shein press on nails a chance."

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their joy after getting the plug

After watching the video, the online community complimented the lady and showed interest in trying the nails. Others asked for tips on keeping the nails glued longer, while some asked for the shopping code.

User @bridgey110 was ready to purchase them:

"They look so good.....let me go add to my shein cart."

User @xoliswapskosana flexed:

"One thing about Shein, it knows how to make us look good at an affordable price. I have 5 different pairs of nails😊."

User @mlobi_thesecond needed no further convincing:

"I was thinking about it, I am convinced."

User @thato_teeeee asked:

"Please share the code, 🥺and which glue did you use🤔?"

User @sphumelele_ndlovu01 shared:

"😂😂😂Same here, I have my press on right now and the compliments I be getting ❤️

User @childofgodfifi was happy for a plug:

"I'm loving them and wanna try them for MD 🥺❤️❤️."

