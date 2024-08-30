A young woman ended up buying stick-on nails after she shared her other nail extensions fell off

Initially paying R500 for her nails, the woman spent R150 on her new nails she bought at the store

Social media users were impressed with the stick-on sets and thanked the lady for the affordable plug

A young woman spent hundreds less when she bought stick-on nails. Images: @hope_mudau

Nail extensions can be a dazzling way to express personal style, adding a touch of glamour and elegance to any look. After her expensive salon nails disappointingly fell off, a woman resorted to affordable stick-ons to get the job done.

Quick and easy nails

Hope Mudau, who uses the handle @hope_mudau on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform of herself going to Cotton On to buy R150 stick-on nails. This decision occurred after she spent R500 for a nail appointment, only for the extensions to fall off after two days.

Taking to her caption to comment on the amount spent going to the nail technician, Hope wrote:

"Never again."

Watch the young lady go to Cotton On and explore stick-on nail options in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to stick-on nails

While some people were surprised at the price the young woman paid for her nails, others were interested in the stick-on nails she bought from Cotton On.

@kamodiba exclaimed in the comment section:

"Stick-ons are life!"

@lexi_sss spoke on how much Hope originally paid for her nails:

"R500 for nails is wild."

@kantse.b told the online community:

"Cotton On's stick-on nails are the best."

A grateful @paida96 stated:

"Thanks for the plug. I'm going to buy them."

@adetheguest shared what they would do:

"I started doing my gel nails. I haven't spent money in at least a year. I only go to the nail salon for special occasions."

After @baddie_naz suggested Hope go back to the nail tech, the young lady responded:

"I’m the type that overthinks going to complain."

Lady plugs Woolies' nail service, SA hesitant

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who promoted Woolworths' nail service. However, people online were unimpressed with the R510 price tag attached to it.

The debate in the comment section highlighted concerns over pricey maintenance services and a set that's not worth the price.

