This hun tried to plug SA girlies with a new nail tech from Woolies and they are not having it. Images: @thandzmkhabela and Stock.

A woman shared her experience of getting her nails done at Woolworths and praised the girlies for a fantastic service, but the Huns were not convinced.

Many noted the price was not worth the set of nails she got, but she said the service was the best.

Maintenance day too expensive

The video, which has caught the attention of many, details the woman's decision to splurge on her maintenance day after a "horror" experience at a local salon in Greenside.

"Nowadays, when prices seem too good to be true, ask yourself if you’re getting the required service and care.

"I recently moved to do my nails at Woolworths as it is convenient and very customer service driven.

Have you been to Amazi beauty? Comment below if you would like to have the booking contacts walk-ins are also allowed.

She mentioned that she had recently switched to having her nails done at Woolworths, praising the convenience and customer service provided.

The girlies are not convinced

The video has ignited a flood of reactions from netizens questioning the service's value:

@thandzmkhabela revealed that the total cost for her nail treatment was R510, which many find steep.

Namara 🌸, in a disappointed tone, commented:

"Not worth 510, mama."

Je’-anne noted:

"So beautiful but expensive."

Mbali Nkosi was stunned by the soak-off charge of R90, saying:

"Yoh, soak off 90?"

foxy🙃moe expressed shock:

"😭 you paid 510 for that🥺"

BontleDatGirl humorously remarked:

"Yoo! would buy groceries with that money."

mihle ✸** questioned:

"That set for R510? Hayi."

Andiswa also felt the price was excessive, saying:

"Zimbi kodwa mama lezi." [They are ugly though.]

Moustache_girl said:

"Idk why I thought it was going to be cheaper than the usual R250’s."

𝓂 🎀 reacted with disbelief:

"Jesus girl, R510???😭😭😭😭"

Mbhoni Marima compared it to other options, stating:

"Moes ke price ya Jean eo!😭 R510?"

onke 🩶was also unimpressed:

"It's not make sure.😭 lapho I get my feet and nails ngo R250."

