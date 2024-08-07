This car wash deal offering unlimited washes for R1000 a month has made some South Africans upset

Some see it as a great bargain, while others question its value compared to their usual car wash expenses

The video, posted by @moegamatsedicklak, has stirred a lively debate among South Africans on social media

A video promoting a car wash's R1000 monthly unlimited deal has sparked debate among South African drivers. Image: Stock.

Source: Getty Images

A new car wash offer in South Africa is stirring up quite a reaction online. A video showcasing a promotional deal from a car wash located at 108 Ridgeway Road, Crawford, caused an uproar on social media.

The deal offers unlimited car washes for a flat monthly fee of R1000. However, in the video, many South Africans were unsure about the price:

Mzansi is torn over the membership

The offer has sparked various reactions from South Africans on social media. Some are enthusiastic about the potential savings.

However, some commented under the video posted by @moegamatsedicklak, mocking the idea.

The offer seems like a steal for those who wash their cars frequently.

Braydy described it as:

"Actually very cheap."

PACH Seqao humorously added:

"Even the slightest of stains Im there😂"

SK Daily Quotes commented:

"This is a bargain honestly...👏👌🏼"

Linda also found it "reasonable," noting:

"Imoto i gezwa njalo bantu be nkosi" [the car always gets dirty, so this is a good deal.]

Others, however, are sceptical about the deal's value. LION questioned the logic of paying R1000, given that their weekly car wash costs R60, amounting to R240 monthly.

"Help me make sense of this R1000?"

Similarly, Shayne🇿🇦 wondered:

"Multiple cars or one car per membership?"

A few found humour in the offer. Serurubele pointed out:

"Don't we wash our cars twice a month? For R100 each time? 😂😂"

Katt William The 2nd reacted with a laugh:

"😂 ayi ngeke💔" [No way.]

Meanwhile, tragic.765, who regularly washes their car, inquired:

"Where are you located?"

