Some lessons are learnt through hardships, from starting over to seeing various perspectives

This woman advised other girlies not to make a hasty decision all in the name of love without logic

Netizens were intrigued and also asked some other questions in terms of how to go about joint bonds with other people apart from partners

This hun gives the girlies a one-up with lessons on buying a house in a joint bond. Images: @mavee311.

Source: TikTok

This woman lost her house last year after getting it through a joint bond with her fiance.

After selling her house, this hun encouraged the girlies to exercise caution when applying for a joint bond.

In the comments of the video on TikTok, South Africans were eager to understand what happened and what led to the loss:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans were taken aback by the loss

In a video posted by @maveee311, she showed how she has had to sell her home after getting it with her partner as a joint bond.

@mavee311, in a comment that asked why she lost the house, she mentioned that after the partner paid Lobola, he decided not to proceed with the relationship before formally signing the marriage.

While many empathised with her and her family, some posed questions about the best options and what would work for them.

loletta73 asked for a separate video on the process of reselling:

"I also wanted to ask maybe if u can do a short video on the process of selling the house if it's financed please 🙏"

TibaKwena also asked:

"Is it better to do it with your parents?"

Nomzan_DoriBells noted men do not want nice things:

"Amadoda awafuni izinto ezinhle maan😔"

Portia Mahlatse Nkwe pointed out the lesson in the story:

"Guys, the lesson here is don’t ever do a joint bond with a boyfriend, friend or sibling."

buhletshabalala39 shared the same sentiments:

"Buying a house joint bond with gf/bf is like forced marriage. 🏃‍♀️run."

user9512090840860 shared her personal experience on joint bonds:

My joint bond with my bf was approved last year September....umqondo wabuya Jan, I cancelled everything waited for April and applied on my own...approved.

However, ntuthuko_ntshakala said that things did not always turn out the same:

"Life has no formula. It really depends on Kubuntu. I bought a house on a joint bond with my then-girlfriend, who was soon to be my fiancé. Today, we’ve been married for seven years and have two kids."

Chief also echoed Ntuthuko's sentiments and commented:

"If you have children together and they are yours, you must never regret a joint bond... I'd rather leave a marriage with my kids having a home."

Single mom starts over from scratch; Netizens share heartfelt similar stories

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that this hun inspired many with her heartfelt story of losing everything at 25 and becoming a thriving single parent.

Kelebogile went from having it all at a young age, which many could only dream of, to losing everything a couple of years later.

Despite the setbacks, she rebuilt her life, now owning multiple cars, an apartment, and being a single mother, which resonates with many netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News