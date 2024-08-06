South African Woman’s Friends Go All Out for Her Lobola Day in Heartwarming Video, Mzansi Touched
- A babe showcased how her friends went above and beyond for her on her lobola day, and people online were touched
- The TikTok footage gained massive attraction online, gathering many views, likes and comments
- South Africans reacted to the warm's friends' grand gestures as they flooded the comments section with compliments
With their warm gestures, this woman's friends wowed many people on the internet. The stunner buddies showed up for her in a huge way.
Friends pull up big for bestie's lobola day
These ladies served friendship goals, leaving many envious, while the huns simply inspired some. The footage shared by @andym_95 shows a group of women arriving at their bestie's home.
@andym_95's friends arrived in style, all driving their cars. As the clip continued, the stunner's friends could be seen helping out in the kitchen, all wearing matching aprons, leaving many online users in awe.
The video captured hearts on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a few hours of publication.
Watch the heartwarming clip below:
Mzansi wowed by the beautiful gestures displayed by the lady's friends
South African netizens loved the woman's lobola ceremony video, and her friends's heartwarming gestures touched many.
Melanindiamond shared:
"This is the best thing I've seen on social media the whole day. You don't have friends. You have sisters."
Madlakadla492 gushed over the woman's friends, saying:
"Ohhh this is so beautiful sisi, it only be God."
SibonisiweNgxitoKhum commented:
"You are blessed to have such a relationship with your friends in this day and age. Congratulations, sisi."
Nele expressed:
"For this kind of friendship to locate me yho! Congratulations, mama."
Malesaithuteng wrote:
"Your friends are good people savanna?"
South African woman's lobola ceremony captivates netizens, shares video
Briefly News previously reported that a woman's lobola ceremony video has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in awe. The lady's lobola day took centre stage. Its lively atmosphere and diversity of cultures enthralled online users.
Two families are seen getting together to celebrate their loved ones' union. Uncles are pulling up to the gate, ladies are lying on the ground in front of the gate, and the makoti looks stunning in her traditional attire, which is all featured in the video that @eleighsa shared on TikTok.
Source: Briefly News
