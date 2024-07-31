A woman downsized from a two-bedroom apartment to a smaller affordable studio apartment in Pretoria

Netizens were proud of the decision she made and how she was not ashamed of her situation, which seemingly also motivated others as well

Many netizens resonated with her decision, whether it was moving or taking the step to move

Starting at 30, a woman downsized from a spacious apartment to a studio, sharing her journey on TikTok. Images: @rentt_is_paid.

This hun has decided to start over at 30 by downsizing from a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment to a studio apartment.

In a video on TikTok, she noted that she made this daunting move, which she embraced with positivity and resilience.

Embracing affordability

@rentt_is_paid posted a video on TikTok that resonated with many who faced similar challenges or contemplated identical lifestyle changes.

@Kikkkk2 shared her experience on said:

"I had to move from Midrand R13K to Kempton Park R4,5K, and it’s okay. Life goes on."

Phumi_nkuna also shared words of support:

"Everything is affordable here.. you’ll enjoy it🥹"

Venda_goddess👑 echoed Phumi's sentiments:

"Your next move will be huge! You got this 🥰🥺"

Nqobile Sibiya601 shared a personal connection, noting:

"Geez, this is me, and it feels so good."

Lihle Mkhize also chimed in with a message of solidarity:

"Love this for you, I did the same🫂❤️"

Thobeka Ntuli said:

"Well done stranger 😊🔥🔥"

Nelisiwemalaza8 also stated that:

"Well done, boo, and all the best."

🇿🇦Mologadi Malatji exclaimed that:

"You did well 🥰 congratulations 🍾🎉"

Kamvalwethu Sibanda chimed in with a congratulatory message as well:

"Congratulations boo ❤️"

