Woman Starts Over at 30, Netizens Are Inspired by Her Resilience
Women Empowerment

by  Reitumetse Makwea 2 min read
  • A woman downsized from a two-bedroom apartment to a smaller affordable studio apartment in Pretoria
  • Netizens were proud of the decision she made and how she was not ashamed of her situation, which seemingly also motivated others as well
  • Many netizens resonated with her decision, whether it was moving or taking the step to move

Starting at 30, a woman downsized from a spacious apartment to a studio, sharing her journey on TikTok. Images: @rentt_is_paid.
Source: TikTok

This hun has decided to start over at 30 by downsizing from a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment to a studio apartment.

In a video on TikTok, she noted that she made this daunting move, which she embraced with positivity and resilience.

See the video on TikTok below:

Embracing affordability

@rentt_is_paid posted a video on TikTok that resonated with many who faced similar challenges or contemplated identical lifestyle changes.

@Kikkkk2 shared her experience on said:

"I had to move from Midrand R13K to Kempton Park R4,5K, and it’s okay. Life goes on."

Phumi_nkuna also shared words of support:

"Everything is affordable here.. you’ll enjoy it🥹"

Venda_goddess👑 echoed Phumi's sentiments:

"Your next move will be huge! You got this 🥰🥺"

Nqobile Sibiya601 shared a personal connection, noting:

"Geez, this is me, and it feels so good."

Lihle Mkhize also chimed in with a message of solidarity:

"Love this for you, I did the same🫂❤️"

Thobeka Ntuli said:

"Well done stranger 😊🔥🔥"

Nelisiwemalaza8 also stated that:

"Well done, boo, and all the best."

🇿🇦Mologadi Malatji exclaimed that:

"You did well 🥰 congratulations 🍾🎉"

Kamvalwethu Sibanda chimed in with a congratulatory message as well:

"Congratulations boo ❤️"

Tour video of R3,500 Rivonia Sandton bedroom rental apartment gets South Africans buzzing

Briefly News reported that a TikTok video showcasing a one-bedroom rental apartment in Rivonia, Sandton, sparked online chatter.

South Africans expressed shock and amazement at the R3,500 cramped space with modern finishes. The TikTok video posted by @_londiis showed the contemporary finishes and stylish decor. It garnered 417,000 views in a short period.

The compact space took aback netizens. Some admired the chic aesthetics, while others were shocked by how small the apartment appeared.

Residents from other provinces were impressed by the pricing compared to similar apartments in their areas.

Source: Briefly News

