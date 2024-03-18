A Mzansi woman shared a video showing off her profession in the mining engineering field

In a now-viral TikTok video, Angel Donna is seen sporting her work uniform in various parts of her workplace

The video garnered many positive comments from netizens who were inspired by her post

A woman shared images of herself at her mining job, inspiring many. Image: @angel.donna

It is always inspiring to see women going after their dreams and thriving in their careers. Angel Donna is no different.

Woman flexes engineering job

The South African woman posted a TikTok video shuch shows her showing off her mining engineering career.

In the now-viral clip, Angel is seen wearing her work uniform overalls and protective gear as she poses in various parts of her work environment, including the mining site, her car and her office.

The audio of her video hilariously encourages women to get an education to open the door to great careers so that their future husbands can boast about what they do for a living.

"My wife is an engineer ❤️‍♀️ Wantswara," Angel captioned her post.

A black woman working in the mining engineering field challenges many stereotypes and shows young girls and women of colour that they can pursue careers traditionally seen as not for them.

SA in awe of female engineer

Angel's video was met with an outpour of positive comments as netizens showed her love. Others shared what their wives do professionally, too.

Ciindy Kunene commented:

"Maphupho fezeka ."

sebo25261 said:

"I can't wait for my husband to say "my wife is a safety officer" ️."

eddiesbu commented:

"My wife is a security officer and l am a doctor and people don't believe it, and l love her so much."

jov responded:

"With technical mathematics and technical science is there a possibility for engineering."

SSKhumalo responded:

"My wife is a CEO of my house, she's taking care of the house pays all the bills."

Tshepi Phaliks commented:

"My wife is a housewife ."

Thabo Sthibo459 replied:

"My wife is an engineer and I'm an engineer "

SIPHOSETHU commented:

"Sacela ungiqasha."

Woman shows the reality of working in agriculture

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a South African woman working in agriculture had social media users in awe of how dedicated she was to her job.

@gorgeous_lianah shared a TikTok video showing herself looking pretty in a casual and girly outfit, admitting that she only looks pretty like that 1% of the time.

The video switches to show various clips of @gorgeous_lianah hard at work in overalls and gumboots.

