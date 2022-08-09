Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu had a few words of encouragement for young women at the Ferguson Foundation launch

Zulu told young women that they should pursue education and break the cycle of being treated like second-class citizens

Some South Africans believe that her words were not very encouraging because people have degrees but can't find work

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu recently stated that young women in South Africa should focus their energies on education to break the circle of abuse and being treated like second-class citizens.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu wants young people to seek guidance from their elders. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Zulu made these remarks while attending the launch of the Ferguson Foundation in Johannesburg on Friday, 5 August.

The minister highlighted that being a woman in South Africa is terrifying because many women are being abused and living difficult lives. However, Zulu added that the time to change these circumstances is now, according to TimesLIVE.

"But it's most important to realise that the time has come for change because we are not going to be saved by somebody else," said Zulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zulu went on to say that young women should seek guidance from older women in their families and help break the cycle of trauma. She added that women do not need to be told they are pretty but must go to university and acquire degrees.

She ended by saying that women need to believe in themselves and that more women should occupy important societal positions. The event was attended by many prominent South African politicians and celebrities who were there to celebrate the life of the late Shona Ferguson, who died due to Covid-19-related complications in 2021, according to Drum Magazine.

South Africans react

Some South Africans were not happy with the minister's words and said that the ANC has been failing the people of South Africa and they need to be out of power to see change. Here are some comments:

@Vuyo02286575 said:

"We need to first get rid of ANC and put EFF in Union buildings. The EFF will expropriate land without compensation to implement their Industrialization policy. Those two policies will create millions of jobs for South Africans but first the Land to build industries on."

@MaxwellMahlomo1 said:

"The "only fans" gang. The "indoda musts" gang. The "we don't date broke men" gang. The"buy me lunch"gang."

@getty_pretty said:

"Ahh, we got those degrees but are still unemployed. Obtained my teaching degree last year, but I am still unemployed... these leaders and just talking..."

@leave_sa said:

"She is paying them grants so they focus on making babies for more grants"

Minister Lindiwe Zulu says she feels for R350 SRD grant recipients who have not been paid for 2 months

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu recently stated that she is not happy that the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant recipients have still not received their payments yet.

While she may be pained that payments have been delayed for two months, Zulu says processes still need to be finalised before beneficiaries can be granted their payouts.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been criticised by civil society groups for not issuing payments to those that need them in time. Sassa and the Social Development Department have been heavily criticised for creating a national crisis, according to TimesLIVE.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News