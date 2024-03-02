A hard-working woman in the Eastern Cape province didn’t allow a career setback to shake her

After losing her job in 2020, the resilient lady decided to take on entrepreneurship and started small by selling muffins

Unathi Nyewe tells Briefly News about her inspiring journey from being unemployed to grinding hard as a businesswoman

A perseverant woman in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, is working hard with the business she built from the ground up.

Unathi Nyewe is a businesswoman. Image: Unathi Nyewe/Supplied.

Unathi Nyewe, owner and founder of Delectables By Leo’s Catering, established her events and decor company out of both passion and necessity.

Eastern Cape businesswoman shares journey

The entrepreneur explains that instead of licking her wounds after misfortune, she picked herself up and hasn’t looked back since:

“I lost my job in 2020, and while I didn’t get funding to start my business, I used what I had. I initially worked as a facilitator at an organisation called Work 4 A Living.”

Businesswoman started small

Unathi notes that she started with what she had. The determined lady initially sold and marketed items she baked before moving on to start the enterprise she now has:

“I started by baking scones and muffins. Then, cake eventually expanded to decor. I first started with decor for kids’ parties, and then eventually ventured into adult decor, including weddings, and more.

"In the future, I would love to have between four and five employees, and want to expand my business."

Unathi is a typical example of determination despite circumstances. She didn’t allow her life to fall apart after losing her job. The lovely lady is successful and building herself up more and more each day.

