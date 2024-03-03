A woman in Soweto, Gauteng has opened up about some of the obstacles she faces with her business

Vanessa Dlodlo has a salon after previously working in the retail sector at CTM

Briefly News caught up with the young woman, who shared some of her biggest accomplishments

A hard-working woman in Soweto, Gauteng, has opened up about some of the hurdles she’s faced with her salon.

Vanessa Dlodlo shares the success of her salon. Image: Vanessa Dlodlo/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Vanessa Dlodlo is a multifaceted businesswoman who formerly worked in the retail sector at CTM.

Gauteng businesswoman reflects on challenges

The entrepreneur explains to Briefly News that while she loves her enterprise, she faces many obstacles with the business, which include consumer-management skills:

“The biggest challenge we are facing currently is people management. It’s so difficult to get people who understand the value and purpose of your business.

“Load shedding has also been a big factor in our challenges in running our salon, hence we moved to a place that offers generator services to everyone.”

Soweto entrepreneur wins big

Vanessa has also encountered many successes with her business and opened up to Briefly News about some of her biggest wins:

“The biggest accomplishment is funding my own business and getting it up to scratch with furniture and equipment and empowering women with the skill of starting their businesses."

The determined lady is focused on the empowerment of others and motivates women who are interested in the beauty industry to succeed with their endeavours:

“I offer them training on any service they are interested in. This is something I am very passionate about.”

Vanessa is an inspiring woman who is perseverant in all her endeavours. We cannot wait to see her growth.

Source: Briefly News