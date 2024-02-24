A woman from Soweto, Gauteng works hard with her beauty salon enterprise and supports seven households

The young woman tells Briefly News that she went from being a branch manager at CTM to a business owner

Vanessa Dlodlo says she saw a gap in the industry and filled it, with her business growing and thriving

A creative woman in Soweto, Gauteng has opened up about the beauty salon she started after noticing a gap in the industry.

Vanessa Dlodlo has a beauty salon. Image: Vanessa Dlodlo/Supplied.

Determined Vanessa Dlodlo, founder of Hair Royal HighnessZa, started her business in 2018 after working in retail at CTM as a branch manager. She tells Briefly News about her journey.

Soweto businesswoman shares journey

The entrepreneur notes that she’s always had an interest in the beauty industry and decided to take a leap of faith and pursue the field professionally:

“I have been involved in beauty pageants growing up and when I left retail, started researching beauty techniques, and then started practicing, and perfected it. The experience that I gained from running a retail store made me start my own business.”

In addition to marketing hair pieces, Vanessa offers a variety of services and explains that she wanted to provide services to women who are not normally catered to:

“I wanted to provide an all-encompassing product that is suitable for all types of women, from business owners, corporate ladies, housewives, and the hustling ladies.

“My emphasis is on providing quality products at competitive prices in a comfortable space. I started the business in 2018, working from home, and branched out to a business park.”

Lady with beauty salon supports people

Vanessa explains that she supports many households with her business and plans on expanding her enterprise:

“I support seven households with my business as most of my team relies on what we make for a living.

“I have implemented systems that enable the business to be a success and would like to have other branches and franchise the brand.”

