A 25-year-old Unisa teaching graduate works hard as a carpenter, creating the most beautiful and unique furniture pieces

Hilda Mphelane in Mpumalanga continues to work as an educator, makeup artist, and nail technician while grinding hard with her business

Briefly News reached out to the young lady, who shared what her future ambitions are

A young woman in Vlakfontein, Mpumalanga is working hard as a carpenter, creating lovely furniture with her own hands.

Hilda Mphelane is a Mpumalanga carpenter. Image: Hilda Mphelane/Supplied.

Hilda Mphelane, who owns H&M Furniture, tells Briefly News more about her journey, noting that she started her enterprise in 2022:

“I was inspired by myself. I realised that I was good at using my hands. I can put my actual work into practice. Furthermore, I was inspired by my home background. I have always wanted to improve who I am and where I come from.”

Mpumalanga woman is a teacher

Hilda has various skills and also works as a beautician. The multifaceted woman is also passionate about teaching and holds a degree from Unisa:

“I worked in a retail store, as a self-taught makeup artist, and nail technician. I am also currently an educator.”

The 25-year-old utilised a portion of her income to start the business and explained that she started her gig in 2022:

“After realising a market in the furniture-manufacturing industry, I embarked on it. I have a natural talent for using my hands and went for it.”

Unisa graduate makes lovely furniture

Hilda notes that she customises furniture for personal and office use and has big dreams for the future:

“My future ambition is to be one of the best CEOs and founders in South Africa, if not the whole of Africa.

“My ambition is not only to run a business but to change the surroundings and the environment I’m involved in.”

