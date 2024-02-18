A gorgeous woman who takes pride in her home posted images of her crib on social media in a public group

The pics were shared in a popular Facebook group where décor advice is often shared by people

The lovely lady had a clean, well-kept space that many people loved, with kind remarks flooding her post

A stunning lady posted images of her place online in a popular group on Facebook called, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’.

Alina Pinkie takes care of her rented space. Image: Alina Pinkie.

Source: Facebook

Woman’s nice home wows

The lady has a neat space and takes good care of the crib she is currently renting.

Facebook user, Alina Pinkie had a nice and well-decorated abode that many people loved.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Here is a picture from her post:

Pictures of lady’s home inspire

The images received many kind remarks, with people also offering improvement tips the lady could implement in her crib.

Here are the top reactions:

Letshego Seisho shared:

“Where did you buy that glass table, I would like it.”

Tetlanyo T M Masoba noted:

“Remove that dinner table to create space.”

Anelisa Anno Yotsi commented:

“Those lovely lounge mats would look nice under that table.”

Akhona Nkanyezi Valashiya remarked:

“Clean and elegant. I wish you could just move the chairs and get a coffee table. Use the chairs when you have visitors. Other than that, ten out of ten.”

Sylvia Gwebu wrote:

“This is smart and very clean. Nice. I love it.”

Reitumetse Makaja added:

“I am proud of you.”

Young woman moves out

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence. She got the place when she was 17 and recently turned 18.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the sis explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence. Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

Choosing to live alone and be independent often comes with many trials and tribulations.

Source: Briefly News