A young lady posted pictures of her colourful bedroom space on social media, with her images gaining traction online

She posted her photos on a popular interactive Facebook page and got over 300 reactions, at the time of writing

Many people loved her overall tidiness, with some having mixed reactions about her use of varying bright colours

A young, creative woman posted images of her bedroom on social media, with the colours in her place bright.

Sthabile Mondise Sthole has an incredibly colourful bedroom. Image: Sthabile Mondise Sthole.



Lady posts bright room

Facebook user, Sthabile Mondise Sthole shared her post on an interactive Facebook page where netizens exchange interior décor tips.

Here is a picture from Sthabile's post:

People comment on the bright room

While many people appreciated the cleanliness in her space, others suggested that the sis should opt for more neutral colours within her bedroom.

New neutrals such as olive green, grey, and shades of white were also suggested by some Facebook users.

Here are some of the top comments on her post, which received over 300 ‘Likes’, at the time of writing:

Thulani Zitha wrote:

“It is very clean. Move the shoe rack to the corner and place the dressing table where you placed your shoe rack. Then ideas will pop up with the free space.”

Nhlanhla Moyo said:

“Your wall paint is the problem.”

Lungile Dlamini remarked:

“Put a black colour on your bed, then you will see a change.”

Lucille Dandala noted:

“Love your room, but there are too many colours.”

Katleho Shield made a suggestion:

“Just change the color of the paint. Try greyish matte or beige olive green with dark grey and white. Those will work better.”

