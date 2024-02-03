A home doesn’t need to be big to look as lavish and beautiful as possible, even smaller spaces can have an epic aesthetic

A gorgeous woman showed how she improved her one-roomed space, which looked like a luxurious apartment anyone would be proud of

The sweetest reactions followed the post, with Facebook users asking about her décor accessories, and where certain items had been purchased

One stunning young woman has proven that despite the size of a place, a home can still look as luxurious as possible with a few décor tricks.

Ntokie Logan Mangethe made the most of her home. Image: Ntokie Logan Mangethe.

The creative lady posted images of her improved crib on a popular online group, and even though her home was a humble one-room, her interior décor style looked as grand as ever.

Lady’s gorgeous 1-room looks amazing

In her Facebook post, Ntokie Logan Mangethe noted that she had last posted her place two months ago.

Her caption was indicative of the spectacular improvements she made to her place since the last online post.

Here is a picture of the kitchen area within the one-room:

Kind reactions pour in for home

Various commenters wanted to know where certain décor items had been purchased.

Others simply admired the eclectic beauty of the well-put-together home:

Khanyisile Khanyisile left a simple yet kind comment:

“Great job.”

Christerbel Dube asked where she bought certain things:

“Beautiful. Plug for the tables, please.”

Rirhandzu Rhandzu asked a pertinent question:

“Where did you buy your wallpaper?”

Patricia Dipuo Rapoo reacted:

“Beautiful, love it.”

Sindy Pike said:

“Very proud to say that this is perfect.”

Sihle Ntoe Mloyie Shwaba simply said:

“Your place is beautiful, clean, and perfect.”

Sthoko Dlamini shared:

“I am very much in love with your house.”

Zolithy Makhema added a few kind words:

“Very nice.”

18-Year-old moves out of home

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the 18-year-old explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence.

