A South African woman's post about changing careers at the age of 24 has gone viral on TikTok

The TikTok post reveals how the third-year student decided to study pharmacy in her mid-20s

The video garnered an outpour of support and love from inspired netizens who could relate to the aspiring pharmacist's journey

A woman decided to leave her career and study pharmacy. Image: @yolandasam00

A woman took to social media to share her pride in making the bold move to change careers at the age of 24.

Woman chases passion for pharmacy

Yolanda (@yolandasam00) posted a TikTok video showing her dressed in her scrubs and white medical coat in a car. She revealed that she was in her third year of pharmacy at Rhodes University.

Pharmacy is the science of preparing and dispensing medical drugs. Beyond chemistry and pharmaceutics, pharmacy students explore a range of specialised subjects, Kingston University International Study Centre explains.

A proud Yolanda disclosed that life didn't end when she switched careers at 24, proving that life takes unexpected turns but always works out for the best in one way or another.

See her post below:

SA touched by pharmacy student

Yolanda's honesty and bravery inspired many South Africans as they responded with positive comments to her post. Others also opened up about their ages and career journeys.

YT: Zama_Nziwrote:

"Waze wamuhle."

YT : Life with Tshovelo Jay said:

"I’m a proud stranger ❤️."

Lesedi Khanyisile316 commented:

"I am currently thinking of dropping my current degree and starting another one. I think this is the sign I was waiting for."

Abigail responded:

"This video and the comment section is making me feel better about life♥️... I was in my first year last year and it didn't go out as I expected ."

Narebotse0 commented:

"Doing my second year in law( didn’t have a choice) and changing to nursing next yearit’s never too late ⏰."

Mbonisi Fletcher wrote:

"I am switching from chemical engineering to computer science at, 25 and l am happy about it."

black pearl wrote:

"Omg, I'm a first-year pharmacy student at Rhodes. You wear scrubs????"

