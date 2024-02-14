A South African man, Bright Magoda, went viral on TikTok for revealing he used "sick leave" from his previous job to attend an interview for his current

His video sparked amusement and relatable stories from others who used creative tactics to secure new positions without their employers knowing

The lighthearted content highlighted the lengths some go to find career fulfillment

A Mzansi man revealed his strategy to securing his current job. Image: @bright_magoda

Source: TikTok

A South African man had social media users in stitches after revealing how he secured his current job.

Man fakes sickness to get new job

Bright Magoda posted a TikTok video showing him where he works now. He thanked his previous employer for giving him sick leave, which he used to attend an interview for his current job. Lol, talk about being a man with a plan.

See Bright's video below:

SA hilariously reacts to the video

Judging by the comments, many people have pulled a similar strategy as they shared how they managed to go to an interview for another job without their bosses knowing.

Tumelo Boity Monaren commented:

"As your former employer, I'm watching you. But hey, all the best bruh❤️."

Lifie@04 said:

"Lol I took 2 days just to make sure I practice and I got the job."

Selinah replied:

"You remind me of my retail days."

Kgaogelo Manoko wrote:

"You gave this verse another meaning."

ntombifuthimnisi2 commented:

"Nizosbophisa ke manje."

kgosii. responded:

"To that doctor that booked me off of work for 2 weeks to go and do my teaching practicals ."

Unolali In Literacy replied:

"To the taxi strike that gave me a chance to go to my second interview without asking for a day off."

