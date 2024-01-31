A woman sent waves on the internet after she showed off a makeup transformation

The lady showed herself without makeup, and after she put on the makeup, a stunning outcome

The online community reacted to the video, with many amazed by the makeover

Woman shows off stunning makeup transformation. Image: @preciousqd/ TikTok, @preciousironman/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Makeup can truly perform wonders. One woman proved that on TikTok.

@preciousqd uploaded a video and showed herself before and after putting on makeup. Before, she looked normal, but after putting on the makeup, she looked like a doll- unreal. She didn't believe the transformation.

"Makeup is a scam."

Mixed feelings about makeup

Putting on makeup has been a daily routine for many women around the world. There are those who are against it, most of them being men. They say the makeup is deceiving, making someone look like something they're not.

However, on the positive side, applying makeup is like a mini-transformation. When you see your features enhanced and your flaws hidden, you can't help but feel more confident. It's like putting on armour to face the challenges of the day.

Woman shows off makeup transformation

Watch the stunning TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the tranformation

The video has over 64k likes, with many online users stunned by the transformation.

@olgadiva1 wrote:

"Not really a scam. I see the same person with enhanced features you look beautiful ❤️"

@Refentse Luiz shared the love:

"From village girl to house wives of Durban "

@1217sagittarius❤️✌️ complemented:

"No makeup up will make you look beautiful, you are really beautiful with or without makeup ❤️"

@Running Grootman admired:

"Not a scam. You still look like your beautiful self. Just with more hair and clearer skill. "

@byronnnn stunned:

"Omg wow"

Makeup artists encourage women to believe in themselves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African makeup artist who inspired women to believe in themselves and their dreams

Camilla Mhlambi shared a post of the struggles she experienced as a pro makeup artist. Despite working with high-status celebrities on the set, she initially struggled with self-doubt and lacked confidence. However, her transformative experience has inspired many others to embrace their potential.

Source: Briefly News