A woman took to social media to share a video showing two different versions of herself

In the first clip, @al.sanj is seen looking dolled up and classy, whereas in the second, she is seen looking scruffy

The video left many netizens amused and in disbelief at @al.sanj's two contrasting appearances

A woman showed how she can rock a classy and very casual look. Image: @al.sanj

Source: TikTok

An African woman had social media users in a frenzy of utter disbelief after sharing a video showing two completely different sides of her.

Woman dresses up and dresses down

TikTokker @al.sanj posted a video of her looking breathtakingly classy and clean in a stylish cream-white outfit as she sipped a glass of wine before switching to a drastically different clip of herself.

In the second clip, @al.sanj is seen looking scruffy in a baggy t-shirt and unmaintained cornrows as she takes an aggressive bite out of sugarcane.

"Second one is the real me," she hilariously captioned the post.

Woman's scruffy look has the internet baffled

Many netizens were started and taken aback by how the woman looked in the two different videos. Others were convinced it was two different people.

mslangat6 said:

"The way she looks calm you wouldn’t think that’s how she demolishes sugarcanes."

Mose Lwayo commented:

"Okay, but outfit details for the first person? ."

user7528254659343wrote:

"No you can't convince me it's the same person."

jossyalbie commented:

"Don't talk without your lawyer ."

Anike wrote:

"Even the FBI can't get this out of me ."

Waruinueunice replied:

"Nothing could've prepared me for that."

Emmy said:

"Her skin looks flawless in both scenes."

memorygama213 reacted:

"Excuse me ma'am what?!!!"

Woman shows off stunning makeup transformation

In another story, Briefly News reported that Makeup can truly perform wonders.

One woman proved that on TikTok. @preciousqd uploaded a video and showed herself before and after putting on Makeup. Before, she looked normal, but after putting on the Makeup, she looked like a doll- unreal. She didn't believe the transformation.

Putting on Makeup has been a daily routine for many women around the world. There are those who are against it, most of them being men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News