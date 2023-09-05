A 10-year-old girl has impressed many Mzansi netizens with her makeup skills in a viral TikTok video

The girl shared a step-by-step makeup tutorial on TikTok, showing how she dolled up her face using various beauty products.

Netizens were amazed by the girl's skills, with many saying that they were better than most people they knew

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Makeup is a skill. It requires knowledge of different techniques, products, and tools. It also requires creativity and artistry.

One baby girl is fast-mastering the art of makeup and has impressed many Mzansi netizens on social media.

Mzansi was amazed by a 10-year-old girl's makeup skills. Image: @kuhlee18/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young girl shares makeup tutorial on TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @kuhlee18 shows the 10-year-old girl sharing a step-by-step makeup tutorial of how she dolled up her face using various beauty products.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She starts off with her eyebrows, moves on to the eyeshadow and proceeds to do the rest of her face with great skill and attention to detail.

There are many different ways to apply makeup, and the best technique will vary depending on the individual's face shape, skin type, and desired look.

The end result shows her bright and beautifully done face. Watch the video below:

Mzansi in awe of 10-year girl's makeup skills

Several netizens were surprised by how well the girl could beautify her face and showed her love online. The girl has encouraged others to learn how to do their own makeup.

user3825239461392 commented:

"This confirms that I'm the only girl left who doesn't know how to put makeup ."

Zamantungwa wrote:

"Tjo vele ngihlulwa i10 year old."

fisokuhle231 replied:

"Ngiyakuthanda uyezwa. Umuhle."

BABE-BEAR CHOBA91 commented:

"I can't even do the first step ‍♀️‍♀️."

Naomie Ramoba taomie replied:

"She better than most people I know keep it up babygirl."

Maka.Enhle wrote:

"Ihlazo namahloni kimiat my big age ngihlulwa u10 years."

Businesswoman plugs ladies with affordable R860 makeup box with everything you need for the perfect face beat

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young businesswoman took to social media to plug peeps on her new makeup box product that boasts convenience and affordability.

A video posted on TikTok by @boitybillion shows her unboxing a large box filled with various makeup products.

These range from foundation, powders, concealers, eyeshadow, lashes, brushes, sponges and everything required to put together the perfect face beat, and it's going for just R860.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News