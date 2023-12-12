A Mzansi woman has taken the internet by storm with a TikTok video documenting her bold career change

A woman inspired netizens when she shared how she started a business with her partner. Image: @msteshacome

A Mzansi woman has taken the internet by storm with a TikTok video documenting her bold career change - leaving everything behind to start a kota shop with her fiancé.

Woman takes a leap of faith

The heartwarming footage showcases the couple's dedication to their new venture, highlighting the meticulous baking of their own bread for their delicious kotas.

The post shows how she took the decision to leave her comfort zone and embark on this entrepreneurial journey with her partner.

As the camera pans over their cosy kota shop, we see a man, presumably her fiancé, kneading dough with expert hands.

The focus then shifts to the oven, where rows of golden-brown bread are baking to perfection, promising the freshest and most flavourful kotas.

Woman's bold move struck a chord with Mzansi

Netizens were immediately captivated by the couple's story and commitment to quality. Many expressed their admiration for their resourcefulness and dedication to baking their own bread.

The woman's bold leap of faith resonated deeply with viewers, inspiring many to contemplate their own career aspirations.

The video has garnered immense attention and generated positive buzz online. It has become a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the resilience and creativity of the Mzansi spirit.

MR_KAY_SA said:

"All the best guys."

Lwandletheview responded:

"We are asking for the location so we can come get kota made from fresh bread hle."

Tru said:

"You make your own bread? I know this Kota melts on the tongue so perfectly."

kagi wrote:

"The bread with butter only ❤️I would eat that for breakfastthen kota for lunchthis looks delicious ."

TerryKlaas commented:

"My dream is to leave work and start my own business."

LUTENDo said:

"Freshly baked bread ? ."

Katlehong entrepreneur warms hearts with hot porridge

In another story, Briefly News reported that in the bustling township of Katlehong, a beacon of warmth and innovation shines through Teboho Ntseare's entrepreneurial spirit.

This Mzansi woman has carved a niche for herself, not with the usual hustle, but with a steaming pot of something far more comforting: hot, soft, sour porridge.

Starting her day at the crack of dawn, Teboho sets up her mobile trolley stall around the landmarks of Sasol Garage, Eposene, and the Police Station.

