A woman in Limpopo shared a viral TikTok video showcasing a swarm of flying ants covering her home's exterior

In the post, she declared she'd rather endure extreme heat than risk the insects entering the house

While some netizens expressed amusement and likened the ants to moving slap chips, others provided informative local names for the insects

A woman was left stressed and disgusted when flying ants invaded her home. Image: @astoldbynonto

A woman in Limpopo has shared a TikTok video that has intrigued and disturbed viewers.

Home conquered by flying ants

The video shows a swarm of flying ants outside her home, completely covering the walls and windows.

Visible in the video, the insects are seen crawling and flying in massive numbers, creating thick layers on the exterior of the building.

The woman, whose username is @astoldbynonto, expressed her fear and disgust in the video caption.

"I'd rather sweat do death than open the windows in Limpopo," she wrote.

Flying ants are attracted to light and moisture, Plant Natural explains. This is why they are often seen swarming around windows and doors. They may also be attracted to the scent of food or other organic matter inside the house.

According to National Geographic Kids, for a swarm of ants to occur, conditions must be just right – they're usually triggered by hot and humid weather.

Mzansi reacts to the video

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 670,000 views and hundreds of comments. Netizens were quick to respond with a mix of humour and informative remarks. Others even shared that they enjoy eating the insects as a cooked snack.

Fluffy said:

"We eat thatvery nice and crunchy when cooked and dried."

Blah commented:

"Why are the slap chips moving ."

ZamangangaSibiya replied:

"(Isizulu) inhlwabuse."

SimplyMpumie Mpumie said:

"Aren't those amabhebhelwane??"

BRENDA NYASHA MURIMO responded:

"Those are not termites, those things taste better than chicken, in my language we call them ishwa , lekka."

Hella Badid replied:

"Ayenzani amachips?."

shareen commented

"Isishebo esingaka!!!"

Frightened tortoise pees on woman carrying it on the roadside

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman's attempt to showcase the cuteness of a tortoise took a surprising turn when the creature decided it was the perfect moment to pee.

Before the animal was released on her skirt, the lady kept saying hello and even gave it a kiss on its shell.

The whole fiasco was caught on camera and trended on TikTok. With 135,000 views and counting, the video posted by @alettasetlhare75 draws laughter and mixed reactions from amused viewers.

